Fairbank City Council on Monday unanimously approved final plans to pave Buchanan County Road V62 (Baxter Avenue), at an estimated $150,000 share of the cost — being split 50-50 with Buchanan County — after a presentation from two Buchanan county engineers and a recommendation to go ahead from the city’s project management engineer.
The council later heard about its various debt capacities from Maggie Burger, senior vice-president of Speer Financial Inc. of Waterloo, who recommended not exceeding $50,000 in tax increment financing, the amount used in recent TIF loans, for upcoming capital projects so as not to affect the general fund more than in the past.
The council also voted 2-1 to proceed with a resolution authorizing disposal of city-owned property — Tyler Woods and Tamara Erickson for, and Matt Coffin against — with two members abstaining — Andrew Williams and Ron Woods. When two members abstain, the voting quorum is three, City Attorney Heather Prendergast told the Daily Register.
The city-owned property was between the Little Wapsipinicon River and floodway property that the Department of Natural Resources approved plans for owners and Wapsie Valley community natives Jared and Rochelle Kane to raise and build on. The shoreline property is owned by the city. Former owner John Woods said the property extended to the river until a dredging project in the 1970s. The city was not known to have easements for shoreline access for properties north of this. Neighbors Dean and Donna Mangrich each wrote objections based on stated concerns of city liability if the project changes the flow of the water and causes flooding, citing city ordinances.
Prendergast indicated this would not be considered gifting. Thus it would be allowed legally because the land is part of “other valuable consideration,” a turn of phrase often seen on deeds.
V62 PAVING PROJECT
Of the V62 plans, Assistant County Engineer Alex Davis assembled the plans for V62, and County Engineer Brian Keierleber accompanied him. City engineering project manager Jon Biederman with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental in West Union recommended approval in an Oct. 20 letter to the city clerk.
“The plans for this work should match into the IDOT project on Iowa Highway 281 and appear to be satisfactory for the portion of V62 within the City of Fairbank corporate limits,” Biederman wrote.
An Iowa Department of Transportation map describes the stretch being from Iowa 281 south (near the health clinic) 3.5 miles to the north side of the diagonal Buck Creek Boulevard. The city’s cost-shared portion of the project will begin south of the clinic at Fairbank Street (281 West), and continue one-quarter mile south, whereupon pavement will continue as Buchanan County.
Buchanan County Secondary Roads has offered to bring the project north into town until the intersection of Fairbank Street at a 50-50 split with the city, per Sept. 12 council minutes. The project is estimated to total around $300,000 with the city’s share being half of that, these minutes state.
With the city’s approval, construction could get going, Keierleber said.
The final plans for the proposed Buchanan County V62 repaving project show that for the Fairbank city portion, division three, an existing 6 inches of pavement will be overlaid with a fabric bond breaker, as Keierleber termed it — labeled on a drawing as “pavement interlayer geotextile” — and 6 inches more of concrete, and the unpaved (gravel) stretch in division three will receive 8 inches concrete on top of an 8-inch modified subbase.
“They’ll saw and remove the concrete but leave the curb and gutter, so they’re basically sawing the rebar, but you’ll still have some concrete,” Keierleber said. “When you go 8 inches, you have to put the dowel bars into the contraction joints on the pavement. They can match up the sides that way.”
“I regularly get asked, ‘why doesn’t the county just pave one lane and leave the other one?’ It’s purely a matter of economics,” Keierleber said. He said he saw a decade ago a state highway in North Central Iowa “where they truly did one lane at the time, but your costs go up dramatically.”’
Keierleber left a copy of plans with the city of Fairbank. The plans are on next Monday’s agenda for the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors to approve, he said.
Bids from contractors will be due by the Feb. 21 letting, Davis said.
The project is slated for construction next season, supply chain issues permitting.
Keierleber alluded to material shortages seen by other Iowa counties.
“I highly suspect, the DOT’s got clauses in these contracts where if you can prove you ordered materials and the materials can’t be delivered, liquidated damages go away,” Keierleber said. “We’re dealing with an interesting world today.”
TAX INCREMENT REPORT
The council also heard about tax increment financing for capital projects as part of this year’s TIF report from Maggie Burger with Speer Financial.
“I’m going to be very honest, my assistant who was running this thought I did something wrong because there’s no debt on most of your pages, so congratulations,” Burger said. “But I don’t think since Brian and the engineers were here that that’s going to last very long.”
The city doesn’t have any general obligation debt outstanding right now, but does have two revenue debts outstanding — the 2016 state revolving fund for sewer improvements and the 2021 water revenue bond for water improvements.
“These are two debts that are only payable with the water revenues and the sewer revenues in the system,” Burger said.
There is no property tax associated with these as the city cannot levy for them, she said.
“We do not have any rebate agreements and your last internal loan to Myers Polaris is going to be paid off in this fiscal year, 2023,” Burger said. The TIF Revenue Abatement worksheet shows $15,700 remains to be certified on Dec. 1 out of a total $50,000 internal loan to Myers Polaris.
Burger highlighted on the city’s “important” worksheet labeled General Obligation Debt Capacity, the column for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
“The city’s actual 100% valuation is $72,944,000, so that’s everything that carries value in the city. That gives you a statutory general G.O. debt limit, 5% of that number, is $3,647,000, so you have that amount of debt capacity remaining because you do not have any G.O. debt outstanding,” Burger said. Revenue debt such as debt with water or sewer intent, does not count against the city’s debt capacity, she said.
“It is only going to come back to you when you pay debt down and you grow your valuation of your city.
Valuation in the city grew by 11.79% from last year to this year, based on county assessments conducted the year starting Jan. 1, 2020, Burger said. This growth in valuation boosted the G.O. debt capacity line on the worksheet from $2.6 million in FYE 2022 to $2.9 million in FYE 2023, accounting for contingency reserve.
“If you all got postcards, if Vanguard called you, if the county called you, that likely is where an 11% increase in valuation typically comes from. Most of our cities normally experience a 1-2% growth, but then all of a sudden you get a reevaluation of commercial, industrial, residential,” Burger said.
Using the visual aids available, Burger said to think of the table as the TIF district’s original base value, then touched the bottle of hand sanitizer.
“When this grows up above it, that is increment. That is what you can collect TIF dollars on, when you have obligations,” Burger said.
“In the fiscal year (ending in June) 2023… the increment that has grown in total between commercial, industrial, residential and multi-residential, is approximately $13,398,000 in valuation that’s taxable. We take that times your TIF tax rate of ($26.60 per $1,000 taxable value), and it produces approximately $356,000 a year, you’re only using about $15,000 of that,” she said, referencing a line with the $15,700 figure shown earlier to pay off the Myers Polaris internal TIF loan.
“It’s been a while since you’ve asked for anything,” Burger said, for TIF. “So everything that you’re not asking for, the valuation rolls back in, you should see a bump in general fund, county (and) school district sees a bump in their general fund as well.”
“You can only ask for TIF when you have obligations… and the projects have to sit in the TIF district for you to be able to amend the plan, ask for new projects, incentives, which could be a project yourself, a public improvement project, but also rebates to developers, et cetera.“
With a remaining legal debt capacity of $3.647 million, Burger gave an estimate of what borrowing could look like based on upcoming projects.
For the Main Street DOT project, Burger recommended a not-to-exceed borrowing limit of $2.5 million “for your portion,” which is estimated slightly under that, she confirmed this summer with the engineer, about $2.4 million.
She reiterated that the city’s share of V62 is approximately $150,000.
The city’s cost share portion for the sidewalk on Fourth Street for the Main Street project is “about $40,000.”
Combining the estimated upcoming project expenses to the city — $2.69 million — and the estimated cost of issuance yielded a total project cost of about $2.7 million, with fees, Burger said.
“(City Clerk Brittany Fuller) has done a very good job to keep you, to not have you spending Local Option Sales Tax for the last few years,” Burger said. “American Rescue Plan Act cash … can be used for water, sewer, stormwater projects, and broadband projects very easily. So we think that you could use your $84,000 in ARPA. You have approximately $593,000 in Local Option Sales Tax, so this scenario uses all those funds, wipes those accounts out basically. You use your cash on those projects to lower your borrowing.”
“That’s total new money of $2,690,000, fits within your debt capacity, doesn’t use all debt capacity up,” Burger said.
Burger recommended amending the TIF district to include the Main Street Project as an intended use of funds, noting it will involve legal paperwork. Since they have collected about $50,000 from TIF in the past, she recommended not exceeding that for the Main Street Project in order to not have a negative affect on the general fund of the city, county and school district.
“I think that’s something we had better do,” Councilman Ron Woods agreed.
Burger indicated they would try to get something on the agenda in December.