The final plans for the proposed Buchanan County V62 repaving project show that for the Fairbank city portion, division three, an existing 6 inches of pavement will be overlaid with a fabric bond breaker — labeled pavement interlayer geotextile — and 6 inches more of concrete, and the part that isn't paved will receive 8 inches concrete on top of an 8-inch modified subbase.

  • COURTESY CITY OF FAIRBANK | via BUCHANAN COUNTY

Fairbank City Council on Monday unanimously approved final plans to pave Buchanan County Road V62 (Baxter Avenue), at an estimated $150,000 share of the cost — being split 50-50 with Buchanan County — after a presentation from two Buchanan county engineers and a recommendation to go ahead from the city’s project management engineer.

The council later heard about its various debt capacities from Maggie Burger, senior vice-president of Speer Financial Inc. of Waterloo, who recommended not exceeding $50,000 in tax increment financing, the amount used in recent TIF loans, for upcoming capital projects so as not to affect the general fund more than in the past.

