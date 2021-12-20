The Fairbank City Council met on Monday, Dec. 13, and approved the first change order and partial payment for the water system improvements project, custom utility location flags with the city name and phone, and new lighting for the office of the city clerks.
Grove Street area work is complete on the water system improvements project, engineer Jon Biederman with Fehr Graham told the council, according to minutes. The only change was, a valve at the intersection of Grove and Second Street South was decreased from a 6-inch to 4-inch one, reducing the original cost by $100 to $1,400.
Council approved, on 4-0 votes, both the change order and the first partial pay estimate to the project contractor, Donlon Brothers Construction LLC of Elgin, at $51,183.63 through the end of November. This amounts to about one-quarter of their preliminary estimated cost on the total project.
The other part being repaired in the project scope is West Main Street from Walnut to Halpin. Council member Tamara Erickson was absent.
When city staff locates utility lines underground, they mark them with flags. At the recommendation of the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, the flags will now say “city of Fairbank” along with the city hall phone number for the information of persons at the utility location sites. To this end, Irby Construction quoted $500 for 2,000 electrical and 2,000 natural gas utility locating flags. Council approved the purchase 4-0.
The city clerks have been putting up with dim lighting as the bulbs and ballasts in their office have been going out. Councilman Ted Vorwald suggested purchasing LED light strips that could go into the current fixtures without replacing any ballasts.
Jordan Cowell, the newest addition to the public works staff, installed one in the office for the council to view. Council approved the LED lighting strips to replace the bulbs currently in the office, on a 4-0 vote. The cost was not included in minutes.
The council approved setting the budget workshop for Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.
Items not acted on as a full council:
• Council tabled a decision on an employee health insurance plan. They have until Jan. 15 to decide.
• Council agreed that public works doesn’t have time to roll out a rolling stop sign at Grove and Fifth or find out when early dismissals are. The mayor will look for someone else to do it at a suggestion from council. The crossing at Fourth and Forest Street will have a semi-permanent “yield to pedestrian” sign expected to be in as early as January.
• Seeking to replace its 2008 pickup, public works obtained a quote from Don’s Truck Sales — located in Fairbank — for a new city utility pickup truck. However, no government discount was quoted. A motion from Vorwald to purchase this pickup failed. Council member Ron Woods said he would check with Stivers Ford in Waukee to get another quote that included the government discount, minutes state. Further discussion and action was tabled until the next meeting.