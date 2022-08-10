FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Aquatic Center year-end doggie dip will be Friday, Aug. 12, Pool Board President Jason Kayser told Fairbank City Council on Monday, also addressing attendance and maintenance.
“We’re closing a little early as you guys know because school’s starting,” Kayser said. “We’ve got a lot of college students and they’re moving back, probably half actually.”
The Fairbank Aquatic Center, as of a report Kayser ran Monday, had about 6,200 attendees so far.
The pool was running a revenue of $43,364, with concessions and admissions.
“It’s supposed to be hot the rest of this week so I’m guessing maybe 600 more, 200 a day,” Kayser said.
“Bring the dog up Friday night,” he said.
The Fairbank Aquatic Center Doggie Dip will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for $5 per dog. Each dog must be accompanied by an owner age 18 or older.
The owner must present a valid tag or vaccination records for all dogs. City dogs should have a current city of Fairbank pet license. If so, it satisfies the above requirements.
“You are responsible for your dog and his or her behavior,” says a post from Fairbank Aquatic Center.
Owners are responsible to clean up any waste.
No slide will be available.
All other aquatic center rules apply.
Saturday, Aug. 13 will be Fairbank Aquatic Center staff’s last day, Kayser told Ben Delagardelle with the city’s Public Works, who oversees the pool.
“The 13th, it’ll be ready for you to drain it,” Kayser said. “Wish we could find some more adult life guards to keep it open after school. Because it’s going to be hot.”
He heard similar early pool closures were happening in other eastern Iowa communities.
Kayser told the council they would see a request to replace the snake floatation device. The quote was for about $6,000.
He cited a conversation with the city clerk to say the snake floatation device would likely qualify to come out of local option tax.
“(Clerk Brittany Fuller) made us aware of it last year,” he said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Woods asked for an update on regrouting.
“Are we going to regrout that,” Woods asked.
Delagardelle said he had started looking at some contractors.
“They can strip it this fall, it makes a shorter time period in the spring. When they are done plastering, they want to fill that pool, the water will help cure it,” Delagardelle said.
The pool safety inspector came late this season, Kayser said.
The safety inspector said a depth marker needed to be grouted, Kayser said, and the person they had planned was no longer able.
“But these guys come, they might as well do that,” Kayser said.
“But they didn’t cite us on anything, they said you were doing a great job,” Kayser told Ben Delagardelle, who joined the city staff a year ago last spring.