Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220811_ol_news_fairbank_dog_dip-img

A past Fairbank Aquatic Center doggie dip. This year’s will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Dogs must have a current tag or vaccination record, or a city of Fairbank pet license and an owner age 18-plus in tow. Bring a doggie bag.

 COURTESY FAIRBANK AQUATIC CENTER | via FACEBOOK

FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Aquatic Center year-end doggie dip will be Friday, Aug. 12, Pool Board President Jason Kayser told Fairbank City Council on Monday, also addressing attendance and maintenance.

“We’re closing a little early as you guys know because school’s starting,” Kayser said. “We’ve got a lot of college students and they’re moving back, probably half actually.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos