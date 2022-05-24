The Fairbank Aquatic Center Board is aiming for a Monday, May 30 — Memorial Day — opening for the facility, which is later than hoped because of repairs. Staff is waiting on a contractor.
“The pool opening has to be delayed a couple of days,” Ben Delagardelle, with Public Works, told the Fairbank City Council on Monday.
Manager Melody Kayser posted on the Fairbank Aquatic Center Facebook page Saturday about the delay from the initially-planned opening date of Friday, May 27, owing to “maintenance that is out of the control of management and our city workers.”
The contractor didn’t show up when expected last week. Delagardelle was told they will be here Tuesday or Wednesday.
The repairs involve plaster coating on the walls and floors and tile work.
“After that’s fixed, we can fill, but we need a few days to add chemicals, get everything balanced, and also to heat the pool,” Delagardelle said.
“We expect the delay to only put us back a couple of days,” Kayser wrote, “but we will find out more details throughout this week.
“We know this is upsetting, we are doing our best to open the pool as fast as we can, but the safety of our pool patrons and staff is always our number one concern!” she wrote.
Pool Board President Jason Kayser was thinking “Monday possibly” for the pool opening, Delagardelle told the council.
Some of the showers needed fixing and “general spring opening type stuff,” Delagardelle added.
CAMERAS GOING IN
The City Council approved Monday for six security cameras to go in at the Aquatic Center. Public Works staff presented a quote from Iowa Surveillance Team of Waverly.
The city attorney, Heather Prendergast, indicated having cameras in could be favorable because it would reduce risk that weighs in the city’s liability insurance.
The total that Iowa Surveillance Team quoted rounds to $3,495. This includes six, four-megapixel cameras, installation and programming and 4 terabytes of hard drive storage. Add-ons in the total were a security monitor, battery backup — and a DVR lockbox.
“No one at the pool will have access to manipulate or delete,” said Delagardelle.
It’s highly unlikely the camera system would be installed when the pool opens in a week.
The city will add the cameras to its camera policy.