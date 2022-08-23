Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The City Council voted unanimously, 5-0, on Monday to appoint the successor to the late Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter.

Harter died on July 18 in an automobile accident. The Council led by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods held a moment of silence for Harter at the Aug. 8 meeting, after cancellation of the July 18 meeting.

