FAIRBANK — The City Council voted unanimously, 5-0, on Monday to appoint the successor to the late Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter.
Harter died on July 18 in an automobile accident. The Council led by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods held a moment of silence for Harter at the Aug. 8 meeting, after cancellation of the July 18 meeting.
City Attorney Heather Prendergast advised the Council Monday of their options based on the relevant Iowa Code, mostly 372.13.
They can appoint or set a special election.
“Cost is something people contemplate,” Prendergast said.
The appointment must be made within 60 days after the vacancy occurs and lasts until the next regular city election or intervening special election.
The council’s next regular meeting, Monday, Sept. 12 — eight weeks or 56 days out — will be the last regular meeting date they are eligible to do so, without setting a special session.
“You would then be making that appointment on the 12th. The appointment can be anyone that the council chooses,” Prendergast said.
“My first thought is appointment because it doesn’t cost the city money,” Councilman Matt Coffin said.
If they waited until the next election, Prendergast said to a Ron Woods question, the elapsed time would be more than 60 days, which would be in violation of state code.
The next city election is over two years away.
Notice must be published 20 to four days before (Aug. 23-Sept. 8) stating that the council intends to fill the vacancy by appointment but that the electors of the city have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election.
“If we do decide to appoint, can we talk as a council about the people that put their names in, in a closed session?” Coffin asked.
“No, that’s open,” Prendergast said. “Transparent, awkward and open.”
Councilpersons Coffin and Tamara Erickson were the first and second to say they wanted to appoint and the motion passed.
There are scenarios where it could still fall to a special election.
If the council fails to find a consensus of a quorum of the members — three of the five — to agree on an appointee, the clerk then would notify the county commissioner who has 32 days from that notice to call a special election.
Or the electors can also cause a special election by gathering signatures of 15% of the number of voters who elected Harter at the preceding election or 200 signatures, whichever is fewer, and filing with the city clerk, “a petition which requests a special election to fill the vacancy.”