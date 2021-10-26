FAIRBANK — Fire Chief Brad Gordon conducted the swearing-in of two new department members on Monday and the City Council approved them. Council also designated a water main improvement project as a use for federal pandemic relief funds.
The new fire department members, Ben Riordan and Matthew Johnson, met all six-month probationary membership requirements and expectations. Gordon told the council the department had voted to move them into full membership status.
“Since we’re going to go through council for all new members, we’ve created a short swearing-in ceremony,” Gordon said. “So we’d like to do that now, then get your approval.”
They read after Gordon:
“I pledge to commit my time and talents to uphold and enhance the mission of the Fairbank Fire Department.
“The mission of the FFD is to prevent the loss of life and property.
“We provide professional service through fire suppression, fire prevention, public education, emergency response and non-emergency response.
“The Department maintains the highest level of readiness enabling delivery of firefighting and emergency rescue services in a safe, competent and caring manner.
“I will cheerfully and willfully obey all lawful orders, I will always be on time to relieve, and shall endeavor to do more, rather than less, than my share.
“I will always be at my station alert, and attending to my duties.
“I shall so far as I am able, bring to my seniors, solutions, not problems,” they concluded.
“Now, that wasn’t foreign to you,” Gordon said to them. “As part of your orientation, we went through the bylaws and SOPs, right?”
“Yes,” was the chorus.
Council approved them as new additions.
DESIGNATES WATER MAIN PROJECT FOR FEDERAL FUND USE
As a business item, the Fairbank Council passed a resolution establishing that the water main project it has been working on will use the first portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), federal pandemic-relief funds.
The project is for work on two sections of the water main system located under the north sidewalk on Grove Street from First to Second and West Main Street from Walnut to Halpin with a history of breakage that would receive larger, 6-inch-diameter replacement pipe.
The council already approved a contractor for the project on Aug. 23, Donlon Brothers Construction LLC of Elgin, with the detailed estimate just less than $200,000, and financing for it on Sept. 13, to Community Bank of Oelwein at a low bid of 1.5486% interest, weighted over a 10-year term maturing June 1, 2031.