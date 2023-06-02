Fairbank Music in the Park, the concert series of the town’s community club, has announced the 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Summer Concert Series, with performances at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month from June through September in Riverside Park, which contains the Veteran’s Memorial and the gazebo.
The Nitpickers, featuring Fairbank’s own Amy Sue Boevers, will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. A video indicates they have a jam band sound.
Arrive early at 5:30 p.m. that evening to witness the planting of three memorial trees, including two from the city for past Mayor Mike Harter and past Police Chief Mike Everding. The community club will be planting a tree for Mayor Harter, as well.
Food will be available from the Fairbank Legion Auxiliary.
On July 5, head back to the park for music from Denny and Burney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. Boyd’s Food Truck will be serving.
Fairbank’s own Emily Ann Bauer will be playing music at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. Bauer, a Wapsie Valley grad, studied music therapy at Augsburg University, she indicates on social media. The Legion Auxiliary will be serving food.
After school gets started, head back to hear Nashville recording artist and Fairbank’s own Gina Owens at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. She can be heard covering a Dolly Parton hit in a video on social media. Boyd’s Food Truck will be serving.
Attendees should bring their own coolers and lawn chairs.