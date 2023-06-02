Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High 88F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.