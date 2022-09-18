FAIRBANK — During discussion of updating the city code before Fairbank City Council on Sept. 12, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods mentioned a report of items that were supposedly buried on site after a controlled burn.
“We got a report of one of the buildings — a house that got burnt down or torn down — that some of the stuff was buried on site,” Woods said. “A lot of — cities… The foundation can only be like, 1 foot by 1 foot chunks is about all you can do,” Woods said.
“We don’t have anything on it. I think we should,” Woods said.
The council was presented with samples of related ordinances from Oelwein and Eldora and decided, as Councilman Andrew Williams said, to read through all of them and table any further action until the Sept. 26 meeting.
“Fire department leadership has also discussed, we’re probably not going to do that anymore in the city,” Fairbank Fire Department President Jason Kayser said from the audience.
Nearly two years ago, the Fairbank Fire Department conducted a practice burn on a declared “nuisance” house
Kayser said burning a structure to the ground leads to smoke affecting the air quality and spreads embers.
“(It) uses up resources for little to no value and puts the city at risk,” he said.
“If someone in town offers us a building, we’ll probably light a room on fire and put it out like we would if we got called,” Kayser said. Whoever owns it could tear it down, he said.