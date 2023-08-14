Fairbank City Council approved agreements pertaining to building remediation and development for the 1897 Cafe Catalyst Grant project at its July 24 meeting. The council reached an agreement on liability for Fehr Graham professional services on Fourth Street sidewalk improvements, after a presentation from the branch manager, and heard Main Street/Iowa Hwy. 281-related updates.
1897 CAFE
The council approved two agreements relating to the 1897 Cafe community catalyst grant project through Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The city, as the applying agent and grantee, was awarded a $100,000 community catalyst grant through the state Development Authority on behalf of building owner John Welsh of Welsh Construction LLC. Welsh, the grandson of former restaurateur-owners of the building Maurice and Wilma Welsh who had the 1897 Café and previously the Loaf and Ladle, plans to renovate the building back to food service use.
The council approved the first agreement with Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Resource Center for the Community Catalyst and Remediation Grant program for the 1897 Cafe.
“This is the agreement that we’re entering into with them (IEDA) to do all the transactions that we’re going to do,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
Council approved the building remediation grant agreement with IEDA on a 5-0 vote.
The next agreement was between the city and developers John and Stephanie Welsh.
It was time to approve the development agreement with JSW Enterprises LLC for the 1897 Cafe Catalyst Grant at 111 – 115 Main Street, Fairbank.
The development agreement addresses the $100,000 grant award that is coming from IEDA through the city of Fairbank to the developers.
The council vote was 4-0 in favor, with Williams abstaining.
The first IEDA document spells out the financial agreements in addition to the grant funding.
The city is committing to $75,000 in-kind and matching dollars to be used for the project.
The developer is committing a minimum of $175,000 to be used to cover any expenses exceeding the grant funds and city commitment. Any additional amounts necessary to complete the project are the responsibility of the developer.
This is safely within what the owner has budgeted to provide, which is about $218,000 beyond the state and city commitments in cash and sweat equity toward the project, according to archives from June.
Payment under the grant will be made on a reimbursement basis, with reporting requirements to IEDA.
The agreements include disclaimers in the case of cuts in state funding to IEDA, saying funds may likewise be cut to the city as the grantee. Other clauses aim to prevent conflicts of interest real or apparent with city officials or staff in relation to the project.
SIDEWALK
Fehr Graham is providing professional services for the design of approximately 1,250 linear feet of 5-foot wide Portland cement sidewalk from the northerly side of Rhonda Road NE to the southerly side of Cedar Drive.
The sidewalk is partly funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation and will be let through the DOT, per documents to the council dated June 23, presented at the July 24 meeting.
Total aggregate liability of the Fehr Graham consultant on the project was increased to $250,000, from $150,000, after the council heard a presentation from West Union branch manager Jon Biederman.
“Fehr Graham carries $1 million liability insurance. (It) covers design, whatever. That’s what we have,” Biederman told the council.
The standard liability for communities is the design fee, $10,000 in this case, or $50,000, “whichever is less,” Biederman said.
Fehr Graham had offered $150,000 in contract language and Biederman noted the city attorney had opened negotiation at $750,000.
“Seven hundred fifty thousand dollars for a sidewalk — we’re not willing to commit to that,” Biederman said.
“Homeowners put in sidewalks all the time. You guys don’t require liability insurance for the sidewalk,” he said.
“We’re at $150,000. (We) would be willing to go $250,000 if that makes a difference,” Biederman said.
The council, on a 5–0 vote, approved $250,000 liability insurance for the sidewalk.
Turning to the street portion of the Main Street project, Biederman updated the council on the progress after a meeting with the DOT and contractors the week of July 17-21.
The water main is complete up to the Third Street intersection and a crew was working on storm sewers as of late July.
“From our last week’s progress meeting, they had stated paving (was expected the) week of Aug. 14,” Biederman said.
Councilman Andrew Williams asked if that meant from Costa’s Sports Bar to past Northeast Security Bank.
“Yep. I think that’s a little optimistic,” Biederman said.
“Is that tearing out sidewalks and having that done, too?” Williams asked.
“Yep, that’s where it seems a little optimistic,” Biederman said.
“That’ll be nice when they finish up that spot. I think that’ll alleviate a lot of our traffic issues,” Williams said.
Councilman Ron Woods asked whether storm sewer repairs were needed. Biederman replied that there was “nothing major, no.”
The appearance of the street bed on Aug. 9 was that the earth was still exposed from Costa’s Sports Bar on First Street to Fairbank Food Center on Fourth Street.
SERVICE LINE
Also regarding Main Street utilities, a local businessman had a service line off Grove Street extended to his office area where the city had planned to run a line off the main on Main Street, which saved the city some expense.
“They didn’t have to put the line in off of Main Street,” city Water/Wastewater Operator Brian Delagardelle said.
The project contact person from the DOT, Delagardelle continued, “thinks it would be fair to reimburse him for that because he actually saved the city about $2,100 by doing that.”
The reimbursement amount was $1,100, Delagardelle affirmed when Councilman Matt Coffin asked.
The council approved on a 5-0 vote this reimbursement to the private citizen, listed on the agenda as Gene Carpenter.
“(I) like to save money wherever we can,” Williams added.