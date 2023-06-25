The Fairbank City Council approved up to $2,547 from the parks budget, in the current fiscal year ending June 30, for local Little League improvements that 2023 program director Mike Gruetzmacher recommended.
Over half is purchasing a net for the batting cage and soft toss at the south ball diamond along with backfill of wet areas with gravel, sand and supplies to affix donated turf. This took priority, he said, over a wish list item of new bleachers he discussed at a meeting seven weeks prior.
In moving to approve the purchase, Councilwoman Tamara Erickson noted Gruetzmacher had worked hard to get items and labor donated for the project. It passed on a 4-0 vote. Councilman Andrew Williams was absent.
“The batting cage down there … We’re hitting soft toss into chain link fence. We’re eating up balls. This year, I bought more balls than I thought we’d have to buy in two to three years, probably three,” Gruetzmacher said.
The standard-sized net will be $1,385 for a 420-pound break strength and must be replaced to keep using it, Gruetzmacher wrote, in a price quote for the city. He described it as a high-school strength net in discussion.
Gruetzmacher said he will be welding modifications to make the standard net fit their non-standard batting cage, for over a $1,400 savings.
“The stock netting on this is 14-by-14-by-55 (feet), that’s a normal little league batting cage. Ours is 15-by-15-by-60, to have that net made to fit that is $2,830. I’m going to weld rods on and make a 14-by-14-by-55 net work. The max our kids go to is 40-43 feet for pitching,” Gruetzmacher said.
The project will also require gravel to fill in a muddy area where balls are now getting ruined, Gruetzmacher indicated.
“I’d rather see the equipment for the kids to get better and not ruin balls cause there’s a sinkhole that — it’s not a sink — but it gets wet, balls get left in there. And save equipment, make it last longer,” Gruetzmacher said.
Sixteen tons of 3/4-inch road stone and screening was quoted at $400. A commitment to a free hauling trip from BMC Aggregates will be about a $225 savings, he said in discussion.
Turf donated by Nick Curley left over from the Upper Iowa football field will add to the savings, with Gruetzmacher budgeting for related accessories like turf stakes and green sand turf infill, along with railroad ties, subtotaling about $500. Boards and other miscellaneous items make up the balance. Gruetzmacher said he would shop locally at Modern Building Products for as much as he could and find the lowest price for what he couldn’t order in town.
“I’ve got three guys that can do the labor, I’ve got equipment to do this,” Gruetzmacher said, describing a compactor. “I want to do it the right way.”
“I’m asking as much as we can from the city parks budget to help fund some of this,” he said, as there was just over $650 anticipated to be left in the little league budget.
The parks budget through year-end June 30 had “about $5,500 left between operating supplies and equipment purchases,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“The north diamond is easy, all its going to be is four 10-foot poles cemented in the ground. Little league can pay for that. I plan on giving some of the money I get back to little league,” Gruetzmacher said.
“I’m hoping we can get this done mid-July so the dads that are going to be involved in this, it’s … not part of their worry,” Gruetzmacher said.