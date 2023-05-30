FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council approved a project to upgrade the City Hall’s reception area while also hearing citizen reports regarding engine braking for the second time in May. Public works efforts continued, as well, with approved staff trainings also upcoming.
CITY HALL RECEPTION WORK
The council approved upgrades for the City Hall reception window to accommodate additional options that Modern Building Products had recently quoted: either a window to go in an existing door ($195 option) or a new door with a tempered glass window in it ($565 option), along with a six-foot long countertop ($555) and boards and drywall ($83). Also discussed May 8 was a horizontal 6-foot-by-3-foot sliding tempered glass window from Waterloo-based Allen Glass Co. quoted at $745 with labor.
“The doors are maybe a future purchase. Windows in the doors would provide visibility while doors are closed,” Clerk Brittany Fuller told the Daily Register.
Without a door, the estimate would be $1,383. With the windowed door, it would be $1,948.
Public works staff will perform renovations during phase three of the Main Street project in front of City Hall yet this summer. The vote was 3-0 in favor upon a motion by Councilwoman Tamara Erickson to make the changes discussed under the agenda item “window upgrades.” The city would be eligible to apply for a $1,000 security grant from Iowa Communities Assurance Pool.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the budget amendment for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, which did not bring any increase in taxes.
• Tabled action on a drop slide for the aquatic center after learning shipping time would exceed six months.
• Tabled two items needed for Fairbank Island Days June 22-24, a liquor license and fireworks permit, owing to lacking a quorum of three members who would all have to be without an apparent conflict of interest in order to approve it, i.e. not on any Fairbank Days committees or the Fairbank Development Corp. Board.
ENGINE-BRAKING
The council heard citizen reports about trucks engine braking for the second time since the May 8 meeting, a theme that has been recurring in public comments.
Police Chief Dakota Drish indicated state code requires physical inspection of the muffler by going under the truck. Anything over 93 decibels (dB), however, is in violation whether or not it has a muffler, Drish indicated.
Mayor Bill Cowell said since the last discussion he had stood outside and used a phone app from the Centers for Disease Control’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which measured decibel level of one truck at 85 dB.
Decibels are measured on a curve, rather than linearly, Drish explained, so 93 is a lot louder than 85. Drish said enforcing the noise ordinance is a high priority, however, current part-time staffing is not consistently available during the peak time of complaints, from about 4 a.m. on.
Commenters asked whether the council would support a speed reduction after alleging trucks were speeding. Councilman Ron Woods indicated if enforcement staff observe many speeding violations in that area, that would show if there is an issue.
PUBLIC WORKS
• Public Works replaced four hydrants, using three that were newly purchased and one that was in the shop, along with eight valves — one more than planned. “You always want valves before the hydrant so you can isolate the hydrant,” Director Brian Delagardelle explained.
• Public works will be working on having repairs by an outside electric company done before Music in the Park June 17. The repairs involve the area between a high voltage wire and the top of a transformer in Riverside Park. “It’s a small project but we don’t have the equipment to do the 7200-volt work,” Delagardelle said.
STAFF TRAINING
• Public Works employee Nick Kuker reported that, after attending a recent water distribution class at Kirkwood Community College, he has applied to take a test with the Department of Natural Resources.
• Fuller will attend the Municipal Professionals Academy July 26-28, as approved.
• Deputy Clerk Michele Laube will attend the Municipal Professionals Institute July 17-20, as approved. Fuller indicated Laube would have one more year of the institute before eligible to become certified, after which she could attend the academy.