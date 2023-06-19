Fairbank City Council approved all salaries in a salary resolution when it met Monday, June 12. Effectively, this included a 7% increase overall for the five full-time city employees, which was discussed as catching up based on the cost of living after having raised their wages 3% last year.
Employees affected are the two who staff the city office and three in public works.
Adding a part-time police officer to work mornings; a police wage increase of about $5 an hour for all in the part-time department in order to compete with area governments; Fairbank Days items; and a proposed stop sign ordinance affecting two intersections, were also discussed.
Facing a voting deadline of June 30 with the fiscal year’s last regular meeting June 26, Councilman Tyler Woods proposed waiting so Councilman Andrew Williams, who was absent, could vote.
Mayor Bill Cowell, a nonvoting official, argued in favor of an average 5% yearly increase for the city of Fairbank to remain somewhat competitive with nearby towns on pay for commensurate experience.
“Five (percent increase) as an average is probably at the very, very bottom,” Cowell said. “I’m basing this off the sum of my work experience.… That was the last two years back-to-back we had to do that to be competitive. If you look at wage versus experience level versus other city employees locally, experience wise and certification wise, I bet that we’re still below (on pay).”
Councilwoman Tamara Erickson shared results of her discussions last year with city employees.
“We were far below what people were getting paid around us, and we’re not even close to keeping up with the cost of living at all. I think we did our employees a huge disservice last year by not giving them 5(%),” Erickson said.
Cowell discussed pay rate advertised by the city of Oelwein for a beginning water employee was in the $28 to $29 range, without mentioning those of Fairbank.
“I personally know some people who last year got a 10% raise and were told ‘we don’t think you should be worse off than you were last year,’” Erickson said.
Public Works Assistant Director Ben Delagardelle indicated the last two cost-of-living raises since he has been with the city have amounted to 6% and inflation has risen 17%.
“What’s the deciding factor?” Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle asked. “We’ve talked about this since budget time. Now all of a sudden we’ve got to wait?”
“As far as profit and loss on a lot of our utilities, we don’t know where we’re at at this point,” Councilman Ron Woods said. “I understand inflation’s up.”
The council had directed budgeting 7% for raises, City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“It’s never going to be easy when you have to do that percentage,” Cowell said. “I think you have to at least do it this year because 3% last year wasn’t even close. I agree with what Ron’s saying, I don’t like to raise rates on other things. I understand people in town might not like that but we’re all paying more for everything else.”
“Including our employees are paying more for everything,” Erickson said.
“I think we do a good job of keeping our rates very competitive to other towns,” Cowell said.
“I don’t think it’s a problem with getting it passed, but do we want to do it with everybody here voting?” Ron Woods asked, noting he “got these numbers this weekend, I got to look at mine this morning.”
Council determined the motion would say “full-time” employees, at the exclusion of seasonal and part-time.
“What levers are we going to pull to make it happen?” Councilman Matt Coffin asked.
“I think it’s going to either have to be electric or water,” Cowell said.
“That’s where the expense is,” Ron Woods said. “We just want to be proactive and get them ahead before we start spending.”
Cowell voiced agreement.
“They all have savings in the utilities,” Ron Woods said.
Erickson moved to approve a 7% raise for full-time city employees with Coffin seconding and ayes from voting members present, Coffin, Tyler Woods, Erickson and Ron Woods.
POLICE HIRE, WAGES
In other action, the Fairbank City Council approved the police department to hire Hunter Robinson, a full-time Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy, to work 10 morning hours a week to start, part of a larger plan to increase daytime coverage.
The all part-time Fairbank Police Department has budgeted to staff 60 hours a week, up to 3,120 hours a year.
“We’re going to still stay at that cap of our budget at 3,120 hours,” Police Chief Dakota Drish indicated.
Drish said his goal was to raise all the officers to the same rank, thus raising wages to approach those of nearby departments. “That will motivate our other officers to want to work more,” Drish said.
For example, one officer is opting to work weekdays “at Gilbertville because he (can) make $30 an hour there versus $23 an hour here,” Drish said.
Fairbank has budgeted $28.36 per officer for the all part-time department, as Drish recommended.
The school resource officer, with school out, has been freed up to work more days over the summer as well, Drish indicated.
The daytime coverage effort comes as the department is monitoring traffic after community complaints of loud noises from engine braking and speeding.
Drish has scheduled to attend every day of Fairbank Island Days, along with scheduling a lineup of several other officers.
“I bought some inexpensive two-way radios to clear up some of our communication issues, and I will have the police department cell phone,” Drish said.
Drish offered the assurance since last year during Fairbank Days, he had taken the position of chief late relative to the town festival and already had other commitments out of the area.
STOP SIGNS
Ordinance changes discussed included adding stop signs at two locations, and other unrelated ordinances. Second Street North is getting two signs to make a four-way stop at the intersection with Forest Street by Parkview Assisted Living, on which two stop signs were already located. Fifth Street South will receive one stop sign at the T intersection with Washington, near the mobile home park.
The first reading is anticipated at the June 26 regular meeting.
In other action, the council:
• Approved Heidi Foster to replace Duane Foster, who was on the pool board. They are wife and husband.
• Approved, for Fairbank Island Days, a Fairbank Development Corp. liquor license and a fireworks permit. The festival is set to take place June 22-24.