Fairbank City Council heard about progress on the Main Street project on Monday, July 10, approved the annual water tower maintenance contract with Aegion/Corrpro at $975, and approved two depositories.
Early this week, Waverly-based Baker Enterprises workers were continuing trenching on Main and Second streets to lay water piping and, later, storm sewer.
Public Works water/wastewater operator Brian Delagardelle reported to the council Monday that workers were laying the mains around Second Street, then will pave and do the sidewalks last as done in stage one. Delagardelle mentioned possible plans that he indicated may speed up reopening the street, based on a meeting Friday, he said.
“They’re going to do this section out here (Second Street) so they can open that up. They want to be able to start putting water main on Fourth Street, that way they can open this up. It may change traffic a bit. It’s not a done deal but something they’re talking about to get the process done a little faster,” Delagardelle told the council.
The water mains will undergo routine testing. Delagardelle said corporation stops have been put into the main, which he said after testing will allow work to start on services into the buildings. Corporation stops are the stops closer to the general water main than the curb stop, according to technical diagrams online.
“They put the ‘service corp’s into the main so, once they get that tested, they can start doing the services into the buildings,” Delagardelle informed the council Monday.
Councilman Ron Woods discussed the potential for making signs for back entrances to businesses along Main Street so people would know the businesses were accessible, in order to avoid customers assuming the businesses would be unavailable when the road is closed. Delagardelle indicated he will look into it.
Early on, the council approved depositories, authorizing the city clerk to deposit at Northeast Security Bank up to $5 million and Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust up to $1 million.
Near the meeting’s close, the council approved the annual water tower maintenance contract with Aegion/Corrpro at $975. Delagardelle shared what work was ahead.
“This is for the annodes for the corrosion protection inside. They come every year and check everything out. There is one annode that’s not working right now. I’m hoping yet before winter to get the tower cleaned and get that fixed. They do a good job when they come, keeping it maintained,” Delagardelle said.
No action was taken on the following agenda items, which were tabled: a TIF request from Blue Sebetka; a professional services agreement with Fehr Graham for Fourth Street sidewalk improvements; and electricity at the Riverside Park Veterans Memorial.