The Fairbank City Council heard about plans for new bleachers and the theft of Little League supplies when it met Tuesday, April 25. The council approved new fire department and pool board members, sponsorship of Fairbank Island Days as well as recurring items like rental of two portable restrooms for city parks and a supplemental agreement for maintenance of primary roads.
PUBLIC COMMENT
On Main Street/Iowa 281, Fehr Graham project manager Jon Biederman updated the council on construction progress.
The start of the concrete has been poured. Sub-bases and concrete will be put in for the sidewalk and lighting along the south section where they poured.
Invoices are being forwarded to the Department of Transportation. The city will get copies, but the pay request will occur at the end of the project.
Later, Dave Mauer for the American Legion addressed the council on an ongoing legal discussion.
Mayor Bill Cowell informed the council of it, in open session. It pertained to some park land on North Water Street that the Jared and Rochelle Kane family swapped to the City of Fairbank for West Bentley Park in exchange for a strip adjoining the river, as summarized in Oct. 24, 2022, meeting minutes.
The Kanes planned to build up their main lot for a house and received permission from the DNR and the city zoning administrator at the time (in 2021) to do so. They proposed a land swap to the city in October 2021, after permit approval.
It was found the land swapped wasn’t all the city’s, Mayor Bill Cowell indicated, in the April 25 discussion.
“What we’re trying to do is be able to say if Costa’s ever wants to build a wall on their dime, that they can build a flood protection wall, obviously with approval of the Army Corps and the DNR,” Mayor Bill Cowell explained.
“So during the land swap with Jared and them that we exchanged, it was found out that the land wasn’t all the city’s. The Legion and the city are in a 50/50 share on that. Which they’re OK giving up their ownership of that, but they’re looking for at least something to do something if needed, not on the city’s dime, but the city wouldn’t really prevent them from doing that. So I’ve been working with (the city attorney) on how we can do that,” Cowell said.
“In 1933, I think is what was on there, that (land) was given to the City and the Legion at 50/50 share,” Cowell said.
“We wanted to say if (paperwork) isn’t done before Fairbank Days that we’re not liable for anything,” Mauer said, for the Legion. He said the legal paperwork was extensive and the Legion-shared land includes the island.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Summer 2023 Little League Program Director Mike Gruetzmacher reported the program has 113 kids out, enough to field six T-ball teams. Boys grades 5 and 6 will go to Readlyn to play. For softball, grades 3 and 4 are coming to Fairbank.
In addition, a lock got cut on the storage shed, Grutezmacher told the council, listing missing equipment including balls and catchers’ masks. Iowa Sports Supply quoted $755 to replace the missing items.
“I cut a couple of things we can probably get by without,” Gruetzmacher said. He ended up ordering replacement items for $670.
“It’s got a lock on it now. I locked every cabinet so each coach can only get their own stuff,” he said.
He asked about putting a camera up. Public Works rep Nick Kuker said, “I’m sure we could figure something out.”
Councilman Ron Woods said the west door wasn’t locked last fall when he measured to put a garage door on the north side. Nor was it locked when he went back this spring.
“So it must have got cut last fall,” Gruetzmacher said. “Ugh.”
Gruetzmacher put a new padlock on and expressed his intent to change the locks again at season’s end.
Additionally, he wants to keep one of the two wood bleachers on the south diamond, but hopes to replace it at the end of the year if the needed funds, about $1,500, are in the Little League account.
“We’re going to host a third-fourth baseball tournament to put a little more money toward the bleachers at the end of the year,” Gruetzmacher said.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Ayla Nelson is a paramedic with Waterloo Fire and Rescue and was approved to join the Fairbank Fire Department, by the department, then the council, during Monday’s meeting.
Nelson was working and unable to attend.
“She’s going to be an EMT here in Fairbank,” Fire Chief Chris West told the Daily Register.
Departments may have additional testing or transition requirements, according to HHS.
POOL BOARD
Heather Mangrich has agreed to join the pool board, Councilwoman Tamara Erickson reported, in moving for the needed council approval, which carried unanimously.
“Happy to have her,” Councilman Andrew Williams said.
The position has been vacant since last fall. Thus, Erickson and Mayor Bill Cowell have been assisting the pool board in preparation for the upcoming season.
“We have a manager and two assistants,” Erickson said, recapping the hires.
ISLAND DAYS
The council will contribute $1,000 toward Fairbank Island Days as they did last year and as the council discussed at the April 10 meeting with Fairbank Development Corp. Island Days committee rep Chris Woods. With all five council members present, the motion passed with three in favor — Matt Coffin, Tyler Woods and Erickson — and the other two abstaining due to apparent conflict of interest — Williams and Ron Woods.
DOT AGREEMENT OK
The Iowa Department of Transportation supplemental agreement for maintenance of primary roads was approved with no changes.
PORTABLES OK
D&S Portables Inc. was approved for summer portable restroom rentals at $190 per portable, for one each at West Bentley and Riverside (gazebo) parks.