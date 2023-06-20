The Fairbank Island Days 5K Run/Walk, Mini-Team Triathlon or Individual Mini-Triathlon will be Thursday, June 22 with registration opening at 5 p.m. at Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill, 99 E. Main St., and races starting at 6. Signup forms are on the Fairbank Island Days Facebook page. Cost is $25 per person, so $75 per team of three. Make checks to Wapsie Valley Schools. Registrants at present are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
Awards will be given on the island following the race and results of the queen contest at 8, so after 8:30 p.m.
For the 5K, the top five placements of each female and male will medal.
The teams can be of the same or mixed gender. Age divisions are based on the combined age of the team: below 30, 31-60, 61-100, 101 and above.
Triathlon participants must provide their own bicycle (helmet ideally) and kayak.
For the Team Triathlon: Person one bikes 5K, Person two kayaks up and back on the Little Wapsie River, totaling a mile, and Person three runs one mile. Life jackets will be provided to kayakers and must be worn. The order is the same for individuals.
Fire Departments may compete as a team in full gear. Teams must be from the same fire station.