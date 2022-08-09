Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The Riverside Park gazebo’s roof could be ready before a pair of October weddings.

The City Council approved a Riverside Park gazebo roofing quote from Legacy Roofing of Iowa at Monday’s meeting, then gave a committee latitude to accept an alternate bid for $1,000 more for Malarkey Windsor “shake-looking” rubberized asphalt shingles if done in September.

