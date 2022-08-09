FAIRBANK — The Riverside Park gazebo’s roof could be ready before a pair of October weddings.
The City Council approved a Riverside Park gazebo roofing quote from Legacy Roofing of Iowa at Monday’s meeting, then gave a committee latitude to accept an alternate bid for $1,000 more for Malarkey Windsor “shake-looking” rubberized asphalt shingles if done in September.
During the action item, the council voted 5-0 to approve Malarkey Vista shingles at an estimated $4,634 which — except for an estimated $900 in decking — would be covered by insurance.
“We’ll leave that up to the parks committee to pick out the shingle and the color,” Mayor Pro-Tempore Ron Woods said.
Council members Matt Coffin and Tamara Erickson serve on the Fairbank Culture and Recreation Committee that addresses the parks, with Tyler Woods as the alternate.
Two weddings are planned in October, City Clerk Brittany Fuller said. People can schedule a time by calling the city to get on the parks calendar. (In doing so, they must leave a note on whatever structure themselves to reserve it.)
Some consider the gazebo a fixture in wedding photos.
“I think everybody that gets married at the Catholic Church gets their picture taken in front of that,” Coffin said at the June 13 meeting, urging them to consider the appearance of the new roof.
In discussion Monday, the council leaned toward having the gazebo roof complete by October.
Councilman Matt Coffin said near the closing of the meeting that he had spoken with Legacy Roofing of Iowa owner Mitch Coffin and learned the Malarkey Windsor “shake-looking” shingles would cost about $1,000 more than the Vista variety approved.
“My question to the council is if the three of us (rec committee) go talk to him and we think the Windsor is the right way to go, is everyone in agreement that we can spend $1,000?” Coffin asked.
“I just said we would like to have it done in September before October weddings,” Coffin said.
“If they can get it done on time I’m fine with it,” Councilman Andrew Williams said.
“If you guys think it’d look better, I’m OK,” Ron Woods said.