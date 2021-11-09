After meeting last week with the Department of Transportation, engineer Jon Biederman on Monday gave Fairbank City Council his preliminary cost estimate for the downtown portion of the Main Street/Iowa 281 reconstruction project, with several caveats.
“This is the downtown estimate of cost — preliminary. It’s going to change,” said Biederman, branch manager of Fehr Graham, which is based in West Union.
“Estimated project total,” Biederman referenced a printout; “it’s a little over (a) $2.7 million project for this downtown portion. The DOT’s portion is a little under $800,000. The city’s portion, what I have is $1.95 million. That’s roughly what we talked about before; if anything the DOT’s covering a little bit more, not a lot.”
Biederman presented the cost share breakdown and what it did and didn’t include, in asking City Council to approve an agreement so Fehr Graham could start on design.
“Everything I’ve done so far has been off of aerial photos. So this is giving the actual detailed survey work. We also need to coordinate with the DOT on consulting,” Biederman said; “that’s included in that agreement. That’s work we’re looking to get done here before winter.”
Council approved it after Biederman said he would contact the city attorney, Heather Prendergast, about a liability question she raised.
Biederman went over what was and wasn’t in his preliminary estimate.
“You have some placeholders. I think I’m high on amount of storm sewer that needs to be replaced,” he said.
However, he also said that the preliminary estimate does not yet include storm sewer work on West Main, in the westerly ditch because he had to ask DOT about it, but it will. Biederman had discussed this with the City Council on his last visit, then discussed it with the DOT at the meeting last week.
“(I) found out DOT — if we want them to participate — does not have any funding set aside for next construction season. Their suggestion was put that work in with the overall and then they would be able to cost-share on that,” Biederman said. “It’s not an even 50/50 share, it kind of depends on how much water comes to that area from street right of way... (It) does delay that a year from what we talked about earlier.”
Inclusions:
“We did talk about widening the sidewalk in the downtown area by 2 feet per side,” Biederman said, noting DOT did not object to it. “So that’s what we’re planning on.
“Lighting — talked about that a little,” Biederman said. “We’ll be working on that in the next few months.”
Referencing a discussion a few years ago about “a decorative type system for lighting,” Biederman asked officials if they were still thinking “along those lines.”
Mayor Mike Harter and Councilwoman Tammy Erickson both said they were. No one else spoke up.
“With lighting, everything’s LED, which is a good thing with longevity, cost,” Biederman said. “If anything cost is probably going down and the product gets increasingly better.”
Exclusions:
Biederman recommended to leave out of the DOT portion of the project the repair of side roads off Main Street downtown, something the council had inquired about including. These streets would be “100% city responsibility,” he said.
“The more I looked at it and especially felt out the DOT, we don’t want to include that in the DOT project,” Biederman said.
To include these streets outside DOT right-of-way in the DOT portion would be “cumbersome” and would risk blocking in downtown businesses, he said.
“We’re going to need as much access as possible to the downtown businesses, and if we have that area torn up while Main Street or Highway 281’s being reconstructed, that just limits that access even more,” said Biederman, noting a timing issue.
“It’s fine to think about; I would wait until we’re done with the DOT part,” he said. “I would recommend that and I know it would make them feel a little more comfortable too. And those costs are not included in my estimate.”
“I didn’t include the asphalt overlay, you have no part of that,” he said.
“DOT’s covering (sidewalk) on their own so I didn’t include any money for sidewalk,” Biederman said.
EASEMENTS
Councilman Ron Woods asked about things requiring easements.
Sidewalk easements were largely DOT’s responsibility, Biederman indicated; whereas seeking easements to extend water service lines into businesses would fall to the city.
“The DOT will be contacting property owners with temporary easements for the sidewalk. Not saying we won’t have a small part in that, by Casey’s in that area,” Biederman said.
“They’re looking at an overall meeting with the property owners in February or March, their goal would be to have easement documents prepared (by) that meeting for the property owners to sign,” he said. “I don’t think they’re looking for a permanent easement, it’d be a construction easement to allow for tearing out of the sidewalk and whatever’s needed.”
Biederman indicated to Woods he had water services estimated to the building.
“A few businesses are set back,” Biederman said. “Probably a better deal long-term if you can go in and not have to splice, but that does take an easement from the business owner to get in to do that. If we choose to do that, that’s something the city will have to get.”