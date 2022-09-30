The Fairbank Fire and EMS Association on Sept. 23 donated over $1,800 in proceeds from the Pat Shannon Memorial Euchre Tournament in March to the the Lilac Project, a dementia awareness project of 2021 Buchanan County Fair Queen Courtney Schmitz.
The project funds activity kits to help nursing home residents reflect on former occupations and hobbies.
“I started the Lilac Project to raise awareness about dementia and honor my grandma, Rhonda Rochford, who passed away in 2020,” said Schmitz, the 2020 Miss Fairbank.
During her reign as the 2021 Buchanan County Fair Queen, former Miss Fairbank Schmitz raised close to $10,000, then prepared memory boxes, games and other activities to distribute to five area nursing homes.
“I was able to deliver all 90 boxes this past June and it was easily the most rewarding experience of my life!” Schmitz said.
“I only got to meet a few residents, but the ones that I did meet were very excited and grateful.”
The fire association started the memorial card tournament in 2016, the year the Fairbank Fire Department lost 15-year member Pat Shannon to cancer. Shannon served the department as a firefighter and EMT from 1988 to 2003.
The association has hosted the card game in his memory typically the Saturday before Saint Patrick’s Day, not to raise money for the department, but rather to fund charitable organizations or individuals in the community who are suffering or in need, Fire Association President Jason Kayser said.
“In the six years we’ve been doing the euchre tournament it has been a tremendous success and well attended event,” Kayser said.
“The Fairbank Fire and EMS Association and the Fairbank Fire Department strongly believe community outreach and all around assistance to our community absolutely fits into our mission of keeping the community safe, and educated on safety and health,” Kayser said.
Kayser said the membership overwhelmingly supported giving this year’s donations from the Pat Shannon Euchre Tournament to Courtney’s foundation, the Lilac Project.
“Courtney’s mother, Rhonda worked at the health clinic here in Fairbank, and many times would be there to aid our ambulance when called to that facility,” Kayser said, alluding to MercyOne Fairbank Family Medicine.
“We are honored to support this endeavor,” Kayser said.
When Schmitz got the call that the Fairbank Fire Department wanted to donate to the Lilac Project, “I was so excited!” she said.
“I am blessed to live in a community that has been so supportive of my project.”
The memory boxes Schmitz makes are filled with activities that remind residents of their former occupations and hobbies.
“The boxes are themed and filled with all sorts of activities that will help them remember what they used to love,” she said.
Schmitz says it costs around $150 dollars to make one box, but some vary in price.
Kits are created, she said, “based on what the nursing homes were needing.”
“I haven’t looked much into tailoring each box to a specific person, but if i was asked to, I would help guide them,” she said.
“The money that is donated to me goes directly to the residents and projects that will benefit them,” Schmitz said. “I am not an official nonprofit, but I am looking into it.”
Financial donations can be mailed or dropped off at any Northeast Security Bank location.
“There is a fund set up, the checks are made out to the Lilac Project on the top line,” she said.
Schmitz periodically updates The Lilac Project Facebook page.
Although Schmitz said the project is not related to anything she is studying for school, one of her programs of study at Hawkeye Community College is marketing management, and promoting the Lilac Project may provide transferrable experience into marketing for a nonprofit.
“I just have a passion for making a difference,” Schmitz said.