Fairbank Fire, EMS gift Lilac Project

2021 Buchanan County Fair Queen Courtney Schmitz, at center, accepts a check for her Lilac Project as voted by the Fairbank Fire and EMS Association from their 2022 Pat Shannon Memorial Euchre Tournament. Presenting the funds are Fire Association President Jason Kayser, and Fire Chief Brad Gordon. The project funds activity kits to help nursing home residents reflect on former occupations and hobbies.

The Fairbank Fire and EMS Association on Sept. 23 donated over $1,800 in proceeds from the Pat Shannon Memorial Euchre Tournament in March to the the Lilac Project, a dementia awareness project of 2021 Buchanan County Fair Queen Courtney Schmitz.

