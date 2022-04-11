The Fairbank Fire Department dusted off some historical anecdotes — both from a book on its reorganization 120 years ago and from some senior members — at the annual banquet last weekend. The department also celebrated its volunteers and announced a name change for its fundraising arm.
A name change for the nonprofit arm from the Fairbank Firemen’s Fund — which it had for 49 years — to the Fairbank Fire and EMS Association was finalized last Oct. 15 with a stamp from the Iowa Secretary of State.
The Fairbank Firemen’s Fund was established as a nonprofit in 1982, President Jason Kayser wrote to the state. Membership voted on the name change last May 11.
Kayser, the master of ceremonies for the 120th-year banquet, read from a 1902 records book about the reorganization.
Parties met at Dr. George C. Eickelberg’s office on Feb. 6, 1902, to reorganize a fire department for Fairbank.
“Now let that sink in — reorganize,” Kayser said. “There was a fire department before and it evidently fell apart, but 120 years ago. And here we are today.
“Where are we going to be 120 years from now?”
NEW MEMBERS
Association President and emcee Kayser recognized the four firefighters who were approved to join since the 2021 banquet, Ben Riordan, Kim Gray and Matthew Johnson, April 13, 2021; Jordan Cowell and Justin Ritter, June 7.
“It’s no longer just a pencil whip to get on the Fairbank Fire Department,” Kayser said. “You have to train, test, make meetings and be sworn in by the mayor at a city council meeting.”
FIREFIGHTER, EMT OF YEAR
The Fairbank Fire Department voted Capt. Cody Kleitsch as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year. He has seven years of service. Janice Martins was voted 2021 EMT of the Year (also a firefighter). She has two years of service.
YEARS OF SERVICE AWARDS
Firefighter Ryan Westmeier was recognized for 10 years of service, and emergency medical technician Ted Vorwald was commemorated for 55 years.
“Ryan helps with ATV rides, helps with the vintage ride back when we used to get snow in Iowa,” Kayser said.
“It’s not just the 156 calls,” he said referencing the service call total for the year — of which several members were noted for responding to more than 40 calls each. “It’s Fairbank days, it’s raising money for the daycare,” he said. “It’s dredging the Island, it’s raising money for the assisted living, everybody in here does all that stuff.”
Vorwald was presented an artistic wooden plaque etched with a flag with firemen’s tools mounted across it.
Before speaking, Vorwald cautioned his fellow volunteers.
“I’m about Joe Biden’s age, anything may happen.”
He asked the crowd of volunteers that filled the Fairbank American Legion dining area to stand if they were under 45 years old. Across the room, a few stood at most tables.
“I wanted to have people see how many young people we have on the fire department,” Vorwald said.
When Vorwald joined — 55 years would be 1967 — it was as simple as Bob Maricle stopping him at the body shop and asking him if he wanted to join the fire department.
“I says, ‘I don’t care,’” Vorwald recalled. And they walked next door to the fire staton — where the city shop is now — and signed him up.
“You’re pretty fortunate now,” Vorwald said.
He called on Jason’s mother, Pat Kayser, to remember what the first ambulance was.
“A hearse,” came the reply.
“We started out with a 1959 hearse, black and white, straight stick transmission,” Vorwald said.
“Every time you’d get a call — battery’s always dead, so you had about four people to shove it out the door down the street toward the bridge to get it started.
“Ray Weber was the one that got that started.
“He says, ‘A lot of the older people, when we were shoving it down the street, they’d just stand on the sidewalk and laugh.’ But he said, ‘You know what, in the end we pretty near hauled all those people.’
“In 55 years the stuff that’s happened,” Vorwald said. “Fortunately, I’m lucky enough that I’ve forgotten most of it.
“So anyway, I really appreciate being on the fire department with all these younger guys and my grandson, they’re all great people.”
PENDING LEGISLATION
Roger Carr, second vice-president of the Iowa Firefighters Association, briefed attendees on pending legislation. Legislation detailed below was among bills mentioned, and statements are according to the Iowa Fire Chiefs Association and the state bill tracker.
• A bill (renumbered Senate File 2375) that would allow volunteer emergency service providers who have a homestead in their service area to apply to their county board of supervisors for a 10% abatement of property taxes and special assessments up to $500. The bill refers specifically to volunteer firefighters, emergency medical and reserve peace officers as defined in Iowa Code 100B.14(2). The bill defines volunteers as those making less than $5,000 a year. The definition of reserve peace officers linked from 100B.14(2) says they may be volunteer or not. Movement: The Senate Ways and Means Committee approved Senate File 2375 (formerly SF 2083) on a vote of 16-0 on March 21. If passed, the bill would take immediate effect and apply retroactively to the assessment year from Jan. 1, 2022 forward.
• A bill that would allow emergency responders operating an authorized emergency vehicle in a funeral procession to flash their lights, among other vehicular regulations (Senate File 333). Movement: The Senate Public Safety Committee recommended passage of Senate File 333, and it was placed on the calendar.
