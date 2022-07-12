The Fairbank City Council took no formal action Monday but has now received three quotes on its plan to replace the roof of its iconic Riverside Park gazebo that was damaged in a high-wind storm event Aug. 24, 2021. Wood shake shingles also continue to break loose.
The city’s insurance agreed to cover $6,250 toward the gazebo roof, per minutes of a June 3 special meeting.
Of the three replacement quotes, the first two were discussed by the council at its May 23 meeting. They are:
• Robert Miller Construction LLC of rural Independence. The firm offered three roof options: $6,250 to install Snaplock steel, $11,345 for OSB and Dekra shake shingles, or $15,800 to install new wood shake shingles.
Raber Roofing Systems out of Waverly provided another quote for Snaplock steel, $11,840.
Both quotes were thought to include labor.
The council voted for green Snaplock steel roofing at a special meeting on June 3.
But at the June 13 meeting, Councilman Matt Coffin expressed reservations about the green color after recalling that couples often use the gazebo as a backdrop for keepsake photos.
“I think everybody that gets married at the Catholic Church gets their picture taken in front of that,” Coffin said at the June 13 meeting. “We did 20 years ago. I’m not sure we would have with a green roof. I’m just being completely honest.
“I don’t know if I have a better suggestion,” Coffin said.
“(It’s) kind of weird looking,” Councilman Ron Woods agreed.
“It’s going to be there for 40 years, let’s take a little extra time to think about what color,” Coffin said.
Woods said the gazebo had a $37,000 “valuation.”
Coffin also said June 13 that he wanted to talk with the insurance company on why the full shake shingle replacement cost wasn’t an option.
This question is still pending with the claims-adjustor for the insurance company, Fuller said Tuesday.
Councilman Tyler Woods told the council, per June 27 minutes, that Mitch Coffin with Legacy Roofing of Iowa would like to volunteer its labor when the council decides what they want to install.
On Monday, July 11, the council materials included a quote from Legacy Roofing of Iowa representative Louis Boheme.
“We will donate the labor and shingle materials,” Boheme wrote.
There would be an estimated $900 in material costs for decking under the shingles.
“OSB (decking) is roughly $45 per sheet at MBP (Modern Building Products). We would ask the city to cover that, and by our measurements it would take 20 sheets,” he wrote.
The quote says it is for Malarkey Vista AR — algae resistant — shingles.
The business would remove shingles down to the deck.
“If any bad or rotten wood is discovered, it will be replaced at a price of $75 per sheet,” the quote says under the header, “Roofing Section.”
The quote includes 31 feet of Malarkey 227 RidgeFlex Hip and Ridge material.
The total on the quote is given as a $4,634.08 value, under the statement about donating the shingle and labor materials.
Mayor Mike Harter said Legacy Roofing offered a second option of an upgrade to Malarkey Windsor shingles that are said to look more like wood.
“They would expect us to pay the difference between the two,” Harter told the council Monday. “If it’s about $4,500 more, we would pay the $4,500 for the Malarkey … Windsor shingles.
“They’re an asphalt shingle that looks like a wood shake,” Harter said.
Ron Woods said this was one of the thicker shingles. “The only thing I would worry about would be the cap,” he said, “how that would lay up on the small part. Those are kind of an interlocking one.
“It may be nice to have a nice shake-looking-shingle on it,” Ron Woods said.
The gazebo still needs to be re-stained underneath.
Councilman Tyler Woods said Monday that Mitch Coffin said his employees have been busy out of town.
“They did say if we went this route — we would have to have (James) McGrane come back and stain the inside — no matter what route we went,” Tyler Woods said.
On Aug. 9, 2021, the council heard James McGrane told then-Councilman Ted Vorwald that he would re-stain in the gazebo using paint brushes for around $1,600 with stain costing an additional $675. It was also determined that around four hours of carpentry work was needed.
This was before the storm on Aug. 24.
Also on Monday, the council looked at online photos of the Malarkey Windsor shingles.
Councilman Andrew Williams said he wanted to see real-life samples.
Ron Woods, an owner of Woods Construction, said he would investigate getting “a sample board,” whether from his brother Rick Woods’ supply store, Modern Building Products, or by ordering it.
Harter said maybe the insurance agent will have heard back from the adjustor by then.