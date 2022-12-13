At the same meeting that Fairbank City Council set its first budget workshop for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, it heard of items likely to be discussed in budgeting regarding work at the Fairbank Aquatic Center, a new staff position proposed by council and a possible match on a building revitalization that, if approved by the city and state, could start in June.
In a meeting earlier this fall, Fairbank Aquatic Center Board President Jason Kayser asked the council to seek a replacement for himself. This has been discussed at prior meetings but not found yet.
In discussion of the possibility of potential other resignations from the three-member Pool Board and last year’s pool staff, Councilwoman Tamara Erickson suggested creating a paid position for a Parks and Rec director.
“Has anyone talked to the other two at least to see if they’re coming back?” Councilman Andrew Williams said.
“Nobody’s jumping at the chance,” Erickson said. “I’ve been thinking about the pool board position, then the little league. I’m wondering if we’ve gotten big enough in our city if maybe it’s time to have a paid park and rec director?”
“We pay the little league people, and we don’t pay the pool board president,” Erickson said. “What if we had one position that that might all fall under one umbrella?” She listed several potential job duties, such as overseeing the pool, little league, playgrounds, mowing, equipment checkout and park shelter rental.
Mayor Bill Cowell suggested the parks director be a seasonal employee.
“We’re depending on volunteers for the pool, and that’s not working out so well, at this point,” Erickson said.
“If we do that maybe someone who’s not on the pool would consider doing those things,” Cowell said.
“Would you still have a separate pool manager, then?” Williams asked.
“Yes. But they would be in charge of hiring the pool manager and overseeing the pool. It would be their job responsibility to do those things, they would come to us with proposals,” Erickson said.
They discussed other sports the potential parks and rec director position could oversee or bring in, like youth soccer. Erickson noted the school in town had a facility.
Cowell suggested the parks director be a paid internship for a college student. The mayor also proposed sending the lifeguards a letter to ask if they plan on returning.
“I’d look at what we’re paying,” Cowell said.
Erickson noted the guards got a raise last year, after the pool board had investigated, and “I think it was comparable to other pools in the area.”
Councilman Ron Woods asked if the pool manager was returning, to a skeptical response. “She would send a letter, right?“ Woods asked.
Council discussion turned to the timeline.
Swim lessons last season began June 6, per the Fairbank city website.
Planning for each summer at the Fairbank Aquatic Center, per Daily Register archives, begins in January or February to advertise for lifeguard positions. Lifeguard certification is in March. That’s about when the Jesup transportation folks who bus kids for swimming lessons have organized their summer plans, archives state.
Cowell reiterated to send a letter to “all the lifeguards — everybody that worked there last year, see if they intend on coming back.”
Pointing his pen at Erickson, “But I do like your suggestion,” Cowell said.
Williams asked in the direction of Erickson and Councilman Matt Coffin, who are on the parks committee and both sit across the horseshoe from him, to draft a job description and budget for the proposal for a parks and rec director.
“What’d we pay like $1500 (to two people) to run the little league? So that would just get eaten up into that (parks) person,” Williams said.
PLASTER REPAIR
Public Works Assistant Director Ben Delagardelle discussed the need for plaster repairs at the pool, which he expected to cost $144,000 and wanted to budget for next season.
Last spring, staff was waiting on a contractor for plaster repairs as of the May 23 meeting per archives.
Delagardelle told the council Monday the pool last spring had been patched, then filled, and opened about June 1. Delagardelle told the council bids for plaster at the pool had gone up steeply from what he was told previously.
“We could probably make it one more year with this current plaster situation with everything happening on Main Street. It’s kind of pricey. I think the lowest bid was $144,000,” Delagardelle said.
City Clerk Brittany Fuller indicated there was potential federal funding for pool rehabilitation via the council of governments.
“It’s going to be needed,” Delagardelle said. “I was thinking it was going to be needed this next summer. But with what we fixed and how it’s fixed, I feel like it can last a bit longer. (We) may have to fix a few more things this same way. It is a type of a grout we put in.”
“Those tiles are what’s coming up, basically. We’ll lose a little bit of the swimming lanes,” Delagardelle said, indicating the need to plan for it financially.
DEVELOPMENT GRANT PRE-APPLICATION
In other news, the council expressed interest after hearing from Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Director Lisa Kremer that a former Fairbank resident employed in construction, John Welsh, has put a lot of work into fixing up “his grandparents’” building in town and is looking to bring in a business.
“He has been looking at a restaurant or coffee shop type business,” Kremer said.
Kremer proposed to put in a pre-application on behalf of the city of Fairbank for a Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
“I don’t know anybody in town that wouldn’t like to see something done with that,” Erickson said.
IEDA will allocate 40% of funds to cities with fewer than 1,500 residents. The pre-application is due Jan. 27. Discussion will continue at the Jan. 9 meeting. The city will need to sign off. At some point, the city will be asked for some matching funds or in-kind contributions.
Strong applications, IEDA writes online, will show the potential of catalytic economic growth in the community; improve appearances and safety; make use of underutilized property, exhibit appropriate design standards; and be well-funded. Economic growth may include the creation of additional jobs, growth of new or existing businesses, development of new housing units, increase property values or potential population growth.