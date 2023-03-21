At the recent Fairbank City Council meeting, City Clerk Brittany Fuller addressed the impact of a property valuation rollback error that the state had corrected.
A budget workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, before the 6 p.m. regular council meeting.
The state Department of Management recently finished correcting the property valuation rollback to account for a state error. The prior major step occurred on Feb. 20 when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 181 into law. This law fixes an error in a 2021 property tax law, per the Iowa Capital Dispatch. The change reduced each taxing entity’s total tax base.
With the general fund sub-levy at its $8.10 limit, Fuller told the council, Fairbank had been projected to receive $311,468 and is now projected to get $300,634.
Doing the math, this costs $10,834 in the general fund alone. Being at its limit, that levy cannot be increased.
The council had initially been thinking they wanted to keep the total levy around 9.15 for a mill rate, per Fuller.
The city’s tax income from its budget certification sheet went from $352,368 at the 9.15 rate to $340,128 at the 9.15 rate, Fuller told the Daily Register.
“If the council chooses to stay around the rate of 9.15,” Fuller told the Daily Register, “they would have to go down $12,240 total.”
Requesting the council’s thoughts, Fuller noted the budget could be approved for preliminary publication at the March 27 meeting and passed after a public hearing at the April 10 meeting.
Councilman Ron Woods suggested summing out the budgets, “so we don’t spend it,” or “since we lost that … I guess it would have to come out of the general.”