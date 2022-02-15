FAIRBANK — The city’s police department has one more officer to help fill its 55 service hours.
The Fairbank City Council voted 4-0 on Monday to hire Brandon French as a part-time police officer at a rate of $23 per hour.
French is a full-time officer with the Jesup Police Department who lives in Fairbank. He also occasionally does part-time work for Gilbertville.
French also teaches at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy a few times a year, he said Monday at the council meeting.
The Fairbank Police Department’s goal is to provide 55 hours of police coverage in town each week, according to Police Chief Mike Everding. The department’s three officers, including Everding, are all part-time.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is Fairbank’s other law enforcement provider.