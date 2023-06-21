Fairbank Island Days, June 22-24, will feature the crowning of royalty, the return of kids’ inflatable equipment, and evening concerts from Not Quite Brothers on Friday and Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys on Saturday. Beau Timmerman will play earlier Saturday.
The Queen Contest will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday on the First Street North parkade, with 2022 Queen Brylee Bellis expected to crown her successor. On Friday, the Prince and Princess Contest will follow the 5:30 p.m. Kiddie Parade on Second Street North.
Kids’ inflatable equipment will be available each day of this year’s festival at Parkview Assisted Living, 114 Forest St.
Not Quite Brothers, a rock variety band hailing from central Iowa, will play at 7 p.m. Friday on the island. They have covered a range of rock eras, playing hits from Johnny Cash, The Beatles, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, Poison and The Black Crowes, among others.
The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Elementary School on Front Street in the northeast part of town, with a modified route owing to expected construction on Main Street.
Beau Timmerman, with his acoustic guitar, will play from 1-4 p.m. Saturday on the island, overlapping an hour with kids’ activities there, which are from 12-2 p.m. and the Island Days Car Show west of the river in West Bentley Park from 12-3 p.m.
Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys, a country variety band with two albums out and whose name is based on the topography of the Montezuma-area town of Deep River, will be starting about 8 p.m. Saturday. The four-member Iowa band blends youthful energy with 67 years of combined musical experience and 50 years playing live.
The band’s second full album, titled “Country Standards,” was released in late 2022 with eight original songs and two covers, by George Strait and Lynyrd Skynyrd. They debuted with a gospel album, “Tyler Richton, He Taught Me To Sing,” in 2019.
There’s a lot to do in-between, as well.
THURSDAY, June 22
With the inflatable equipment returning this year, opening at 5 p.m., by Parkview Assisted Living, 114 Forest St., staying active will be no problem for kids.
For folks a little older, the Fairbank Island Days 5K Run/Walk, Mini-Team Triathlon or Individual Mini-Triathlon will start at 6 p.m. with registration opening at 5 p.m. at Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill. Awards will be given on the island following the results of the queen contest at 8, so after 8:30 p.m. Signup details are on the Fairbank Island Days Facebook page. For the triathlon, bring your own bike, (helmet) and kayak. Life vests provided.
At 8 p.m., the Fairbank Island Queen Coronation will be held on the brick parkade on North First Street.
The beer garden opens at 6 p.m. along with music on the parkade.
An unnamed movie will be shown after dark at IC Parish Hall on Fairbank Street.
FRIDAY, June 23
Fiber arts enthusiasts will be excited to browse the Quilt Show, open from 3-6 p.m. Friday and 12-3 p.m. Saturday, at the IC Parish Hall on Fairbank Street.
The kids’ inflatables open at 4:30 p.m. by Parkview Assisted Living.
Activities opening at 5 p.m. are river golf, along with food and drink, including a chicken dinner by Atom Bombers 4-H near Costa’s, in addition to food vendors and the beer garden.
The Kiddie Parade and Little Island Prince and Princess contest will be between VanDaele Insurance and the Fairbank Post Office this year, starting at 5:30 p.m. If that stretch of Main Street is under construction, access via North Second Street. With the phase two detour, take North First or Fifth to Forest to North Second.
The Pedal Pull, hosted by Wapsie Valley FFA, will begin at 6:30 p.m. by the Post Office, which should be accessed via Second Street North.
The ticketed island concerts begin Friday with Not Quite Brothers, about 7 p.m. Enter from the foot bridge on First Street North behind Costa’s. If bringing lawn chairs, please sit back farther from the stage.
Fireworks will begin after dark.
SATURDAY, June 24
Registration for the Island Days Car Show will begin at 9 a.m. The show will be 12-3 p.m. Last year it was at West Bentley Park.
The Island Days Parade starts about 10:30 a.m. at the northeast corner of Fairbank Elementary on Front Street, proceeding east to a left/north on Amy Avenue, then right on Collins Road, looping left on Christians Trail and ending at the Collins Road and Fourth Street intersection.
The inflatables open by Parkview Assisted Living at 11 a.m.
Food vendors will open at noon, including a Community Club food stand, and the beer garden.
The island will be the location of kids’ activities occurring from 12-2 p.m., including Money in the Hay, a search activity sponsored by Northeast Security Bank.
The Quilt Show at IC Hall continues from 12-3 p.m. in tandem with the car show across Main Street at West Bentley Park.
Beau Timmerman will play music on the island from 1-4 p.m.
Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys will take it away at 8 p.m., concluding the ticketed concerts on the island.
For ticket information on the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 drawing, see fairbankislanddays.com/shop.
CONSTRUCTION
With reconstruction of Main Street underway, there is no carnival this year. Weather permitting, the Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 detour through town is expected to be in early phase two, with First Street reopening at East Main Street and Second through Fourth Street intersections closing. Maps are at http://fairbank-ia.org.