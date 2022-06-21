FAIRBANK — Not Quite Brothers is coming back to Fairbank Island Days by popular demand on Friday night. Nashville rising star Filmore will headline Saturday with special guest Aaron Smith.
Island Days starts Thursday, June 23, in downtown Fairbank and will continue through Saturday, June 25. Alongside the live music, organizers are welcoming a new carnival company.
“We’re excited to welcome a new carnival this year, Scott’s Amusements,” said Fairbank Development Corp. President Christian Woods, who heads the Island Days committee.
The carnival will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Ride wristbands will be available for purchase on Thursday and Saturday nights only.
The festival will launch on Thursday and at 8 p.m. Fairbank will crown its Island Queen on the parkade, which is behind Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Then, on Friday, the Lil’ Island Prince and Princess presentation and drawing will follow the 6 p.m. Kiddie Parade, both at Riverside Park near the gazebo.
Also Friday, the concerts begin.
“We have Not Quite Brothers returning again for our ‘80s rock night on Friday night,” Woods said.
Originally from the Manchester area, Not Quite Brothers has gained enough popularity in Iowa the last few years to have booked a 26-stop tour this summer. Friday’s concert starts at 7 p.m.
Fireworks will also be Friday, after dark. Any attendees who are on the island prior to the gate admission times will be required to leave or pay for entry to the evening events. This includes the time during the fireworks.
On Saturday, the Island Days parade will start at 10:30 a.m. The route is the same as previous years, starting at the Elementary School on Forest Street, heading south on Fourth Street, west on Grove Street, north on First Street and back to Forest.
More than two-dozen quilts had been brought into the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall for the Friday and Saturday afternoon quilt show, as of Monday, according to parish staff.
“Saturday night, we have another very energetic performance featuring Filmore, a country artist from Nashville,” Woods said.
Filmore is the stage name of Tyler Filmore. Pre-pandemic, Filmore toured alongside Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Walker Hayes, and Jon Pardi, as well as headlining his own tour dates and performing at such festivals as Stagecoach in California.
On a new hit, “I’m Not as Think as You Drunk I Am,” Filmore teamed up with social media star Myles Montplaisir, more commonly known as the “You Betcha Guy.”
Returning as the opening act for Saturday night is Aaron Smith, of Sumner, who covers a variety of country, pop and even a couple of rap hits with something for everyone. Saturday’s concert starts at 8 p.m.
Admission will be collected for all evening events at The Island Park starting at 7 p.m. until close.
The Island Days committee, through the event website, strongly recommends that Filmore tickets be pre-purchased to expedite entry to the concert. With only one entrance to the island, there will be a line for ticket-holders and one for those who need to purchase a ticket. On-site Filmore tickets will be $25.
A 2022 Polaris Ranger Crew 1000, valued at $19,000, will be raffled for $20 a ticket, available at Modern Building Products Myers Polaris or Northeast Security Bank, Fairbank location only. Raffle holders need not be present to win. The winner will be announced after the Filmore concert.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 23
• Team mini-triathlon/ individual mini-triathlon/ 5K run, 5 p.m. Island Boat Ramp registration beforehand. Contact Duane Foster 319-404-1310.
• Island Queen presentation, 8 p.m., parkade (behind Costa’s)
• After dark, outdoor movie outside Immaculate Conception Parish Hall.
• Music truck from 6 p.m.-midnight on the parkade.
• Beer garden, 6 p.m., parkade.
Friday, June 24
• Quilt show, 3-6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall
• Chicken dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., East Bentley Park, by Atom Bombers 4-H Club
• River golf on the Island, 5-7:30 p.m., by Fairbank Development Corp.
• Kiddie parade, 6 p.m., Riverside Park. Line up at 5:45 p.m. near gazebo.
• Lil’ Island Prince/Princess presentation and drawing, following Kiddie Parade
• Pedal Pull, 6:30 p.m. by Riverside Park, sponsored by Wapsie Valley FFA
• Not Quite Brothers, 7 p.m. Bridge to island opens at 6 p.m., as does beer garden
• Fireworks on the Island, after dark
Saturday, June 25
• Island Days Parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Grand Marshals are Larry and Rosemary Bachman.
Signup details, contact Taylor Odneal (text preferred) 319-239-5616. Route: From Fairbank Elementary on Forest Street, heading south on Fourth Street, west on Grove Street, north on First Street and back to Forest.
• Carnival opens after parade, about 11 a.m., Main Street. Rides, games and food by Scott Amusements.
• Duck Races following the parade, about 11 a.m., Island Park. Contact Taylor Odneal (text preferred) 319-239-5616.
• Island Days Car Show, 12-3 p.m., West Bentley Park. Registration, 9 a.m. Contact Roger Myers 319-635-2311 or Chris Rechkemmer 319-239-8483. Food stand at car show, proceeds go to Fairbank Community Club.
• Quilt show, 12-3 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Hall.
• Beer garden, 12 p.m, island.
• Waterball begins, 1 p.m., IC Church parking lot. Registration, 12 p.m. Contact Shane Rechkemmer 319-239-0727. Hosted by the Oran/Fairbank Fire Departments.
• Money in the Hay for the kids, 1 p.m., island.
• Nashville country artist Filmore, with special guest Aaron Smith of Sumner opening, 8-11 p.m. Polaris 1000 Crew Cab Ranger raffle winner announced during the Filmore concert.