Fairbank City Council members on Monday at their regular meeting expressed skepticism about a proposed carbon dioxide-capture pipeline that would cross through the southeast corner of Fayette County and collect carbon dioxide captured at the local POET ethanol plant.

Mayor Pro-Tempore Ron Woods and Councilwoman Tamara Erickson reported back to the council after attending a Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 1 about the Navigator Heartland Greenway project, which would pass near Fairbank.

