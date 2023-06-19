With Fairbank East Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 under construction, Fairbank Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle shared the tentative construction schedule from the Department of Transportation with the City Council on Monday, June 12. The schedule goes through the start of Fairbank Island Days.
Weather permitting, the DOT is aiming to reopen the East Main and First Street intersection for a detour by Thursday, June 22. If they meet the schedule, this would coincide with the Fairbank Island Days Queen crowning, set that night on First Street North (8 p.m.).
Work before closing phase two is listed for the week of June 12 in a written report to the council. Wicks Construction hopes to accomplish paving the main line (one day), radius (two to three days), curb and gutter (one or two days), through about Friday, June 16.
K&W Electric hopes to be trenching in conduit and light pole foundations June 16.
Aspro hopes to be doing an asphalt transition on First Street North by about June 16.
If all goes to plan, and if the weather cooperates, they hope to start sidewalks on the north side the week of Monday, June 19, including the Costa’s Sports Bar sidewalk on June 20, filling sidewalks on June 21.
In ideal working conditions, the area of phase two will then be closed Thursday, June 22, which will change the detour.
In phase two, the intersection at First Street by Costa’s and Don’s Truck Sales will reopen, with the detour for Iowa 281 following First Street South past Don’s to Grove Street.
Closure of Main Street, meanwhile, will extend from just east of the First Street intersection through and including the intersection with Fourth Street South, by Fairbank Food Center.
Completed items the week ending June 10 included water main work on phase 1A by Baker Enterprises, electrical trenching under First Street North for lighting by K&W Electric, and inspection of these by Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental.