FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council approved the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, opting to make $12,240 in cuts to keep the total levy at the current mill rate of 9.15 following a state rollback error.
Council set the budget hearing for 5 p.m. Monday, April 10.
In other news, the 1897 building project was invited to apply for a state grant by April 14 based on a successful pre-application in January. Awarding is expected in June. The council approved a letter of intent and project assurances for a potential monetary and in-kind city contribution summing to $75,000 to help former resident John Welsh rehabilitate the building, at 115 Main St. E.
For accountability, City Attorney Heather Prendergast advised allocating the city’s part incrementally as work on the project progresses. The in-kind portion could include donations of, for example, city work, utility rebates or parking spaces within two years of the award, per the grant writer, Buchanan County Economic Development Executive Director Lisa Kremer.
In keeping at the current levy rate of $9.15 per $1,000 assessed valuation, the city’s property tax income on its budget certification sheet fell owing to the state’s correction of a prior rollback error to assessed valuation with Senate File 181 this session.
Specifically at 9.15 overall, the city’s property tax income fell from $352,368 to $340,128, a decline of $12,240, which is 3.47% of $352,368.
With the general fund sub-levy at its 8.10 limit, this cost $10,834 in the general fund alone. Fairbank had been projected to receive $311,468 and is now projected to get $300,634 from the general fund sub-levy.
Based on the loss across all levies, the council opted to make $12,240 in cuts to keep the general fund at the current levy rate.
Councilman Ron Woods, in conversing with Mayor Bill Cowell, said he would like to see the cuts come as a percentage out of the general fund departments.
“According to the budget, we dropped our fund balance quite a bit by keeping the tax rate where we want it,” Woods said.
“Some of the departments don’t have excess, they spend what they have in excess,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
“Which ones do we run short on? Do we take 3% out of everything?” Woods asked. “Stuff that’s in the general?”
Noting public entities had no direction from the legislature on how to cut, City Attorney Prendergast indicated a 3% cut from every area would appear the most equitable to taxpayers.
“Not taking 3% out of supplies … but 3% in every single area,” Prendergast said.
“Which only really is fair and sensitive,” Councilwoman Tamara Erickson said.
In this scenario, “From a taxpayer standpoint, every department bore the same consequences,” Prendergast said.
The general fund departments would be sharing the $12,240 in cuts, according to Fuller.
Cowell agreed to assist Fuller in revising the sheet for publication to reflect this, without objections from the council.