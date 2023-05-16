Following an early-morning domestic disturbance on Friday, a Fairbank man has been arrested for assaulting and injuring a woman during a confrontation in which he grabbed her throat and threatened to kill her, according to law enforcement.
Just after 2 a.m. Friday morning, court documents report, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call of a domestic assault with injuries at a residence on the 23000 block of 20th Street in Fairbank.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they identified that “the suspect was barricaded in the garage,” a press release indicated. Despite the obstacles, however, “forced entry was made, and (the) suspect was taken into custody without incident,” the release continued.
In subsequent conversations with the female victim, it was determined that 51-year-old Brian Lee Beesecker of Fairbank had “pushed her, pulled her hair, grabbed her by the throat, held her mouth, and threatened to kill her,” the court documents explain. Later, Beesecker “admitted to pushing the victim, possibly in the neck,” as he was then taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail.
As a result of the incident, Beesecker was charged with domestic abuse assault, impeding air/blood flow and causing injury, which constitutes a class D felony. He is currently being held awaiting an initial appearance, which has been scheduled for May 24.
In responding to the emergency, Fayette County deputies were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.