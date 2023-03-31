Today

Windy...thunderstorms likely, some strong this evening, with snow developing late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms likely, some strong this evening, with snow developing late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and windy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.