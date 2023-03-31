Editor’s note: This is part one of two about Jeremy Klendworth’s pancreas transplant journey for Donate Life Month in April. See an upcoming Daily Register for part two.
FAIRBANK — Jeremy Klendworth of Fairbank has never been the kind to take type 1 juvenile diabetes sitting down.
The autoimmune disorder, which destroys the cells in the pancreas that make insulin to metabolize sugar, reared its head while Jeremy was a freshman wrestler at Jesup. His family moved the next summer, and he graduated in 2003 from Central DeWitt.
As a young adult on his own, Jeremy did some financially required ignoring of his condition. Jeremy and Amanda, who wed in 2008 each faced his condition differently.
At age 26, Jeremy watched his parents watch his 49-year-old uncle, Todd, die of the same condition in June 2011. Todd had been diagnosed about decade earlier, a year or two after Jeremy.
At age 33, Jeremy heard from a stranger of a pancreas transplant procedure that could put diabetes in the past tense. Two years later, he got in for an interview to get on the wait list.
At age 36, Jeremy laid under the knife as surgeons at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals at Madison grafted in a new pancreas.
April is National Donate Life Month for organ donation awareness.
DIAGNOSIS
Jeremy was used to cutting a bit of weight during the wrestling season freshman year at Jesup.
“It may have not been the healthiest thing to do. I was kind of used to being relatively sick during the wrestling season, just from working out and cutting weight,” he said.
Around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, wrestlers were allowed an extra waiver of weight, so he and some friends allowed themselves a party after one of their meets.
“We had a binger night where we played video games and drank regular Mt. Dews — pretty much all night. I woke up in the morning, and I couldn’t see. I was pretty much blind. I was incoherent,” Jeremy said.
His parents took him to the clinic where medical personnel ran lab tests.
The normal range for blood sugar is 80 to 120 mg/dL.
“I was in the upper 800s when they tested me. The doctor was pretty surprised I was conscious,” Jeremy said.
The clinic sent them to the hospital, where Jeremy was given insulin.
The doctor there gave him two choices: Take shots. Or die.
“I’ll do the shots,” Jeremy decided.
COPING
That next summer, the family moved from Jesup to DeWitt, where Jeremy graduated from Central DeWitt in 2003. He struggled trying to maintain his blood sugar.
As soon as I got out on his own, he had no health insurance.
“Not being able to afford proper health care or proper insulin led to pretty bad decisions for my diabetes. A lot of diabetics are put in that position,” Jeremy said. “The cost of insulin. Now they’re starting to crack down on regulating the cost of it. In the past, it was ridiculous.”
Jeremy said he was using from one to four vials of insulin a month which became cost prohibitive. Some forms require a prescription.
“For a long time, I just couldn’t. It didn’t take precedence over paying my rent or paying my car insurance. It sounds kind of bad, but my health was on the back burner to staying alive. I didn’t realize the damage I was doing until later on in life when I started having more problems,” Jeremy said.
He met Amanda in 2006 and they married in 2008. The couple share a love of nature, animals, hiking, traveling, experiencing new cultures, trying new food.
While some diabetics will let the condition limit their activity, Jeremy took the opposite approach.
“Climbing was something he had a passion for before we got together,” Amanda said.
“I’m pretty adventurous. I ride motorcycles. I climb mountains. I hike. I was doing all these things even with my diabetes. I always thought in the back of my mind, if this is going to be the disease that kills me, I’m not going to let it stop me from doing the things I want to do,” Jeremy said.
Amanda had a front row seat as an informal observer of his blood sugar level, before he got a glucose monitor.
Amanda said early on, Jeremy was using a short-acting variety of insulin.
“It’ll hit you at all the same time, so you’ll have these spikes of low blood sugar and high blood sugar,” she explained.
He began passing out from low blood sugar.
“I don’t think there’s a friend or a family member that hasn’t had to pick me up off the ground or administer emergency blood sugar shots, a glucagon or give me a Mt. Dew or a candy bar,” Jeremy said. This type of thing, he said, was “very common.”
On a weekly basis, Jeremy would go into low blood sugar in the middle of the night and start having seizures.
“When you have low blood sugar, your blood sugar can get low enough to where your body will start to shut down all of its vital functions to keep your brain alive. You get low enough, and you can go into a seizure, you can fall into comas,” Jeremy said.
Amanda indicated Jeremy learned when he was younger what it felt like if his blood sugar was too high or too low. As he aged, the sensations weakened to where he wouldn’t realize his blood sugar was dangerously low until it was too late. She began to watch him for the low blood sugar look, which she described as sweaty, delirious and pale. At these times, it was as if a switch in him flipped from OK to not OK, she said. She would try to offer him something with sugar.
“When they’re that low they can be combative, and that was the case sometimes to where he would be like ‘I’m fine, nothing’s wrong’ and he would push away whatever I’m trying to get him to help him,” Amanda said.
“There would be nights where he would go to bed, and he’d check his blood sugar before bed, and it was completely normal, and he had eaten something and — think that you’re good. Then all of a sudden, the middle of the night, I’m waking up and he’s having a seizure next to me because his blood sugar dropped so low in the middle of night,” she said.
Every time he moved in the bed, she slept lightly, kept vigil. She would check him for sweat, to catch it before he started to seize.
“(I was) afraid if I didn’t wake up, he would go into a coma,” she said.
Her constant questioning about his blood sugar when he became goofy or pale stemmed from a fear of losing him, she said.
“I felt we had come close before and I didn’t want to go through that again,” Amanda said.
Still, she encouraged reason. When he wanted to take a trip to Wyoming alone, she urged him to take a friend. “I wasn’t comfortable without someone else being with him,” she said.
On a trip to Colorado, he hiked by himself up Long’s Peak and was alone for a while, at which time Amanda set her fears aside. “That took a little bit of me putting my own feelings aside and fears of him having low blood sugar and passing out in the wilderness and dying,” Amanda said. “I can’t let my fears stop him from doing the things he loves. It’s his life, and he’s the one living with the disease.
“Over the years I have learned to put those fears aside and trust him a little bit more so he can still enjoy doing the things he loves without me trying to make him feel guilty or make him stay for my own comfort and peace of mind,” Amanda said.
“Definitely our life before and after transplant is very different,” she said.
“It’s strange to not have that worry anymore. That constant watching and questioning.”
TODD
Jeremy’s uncle Todd, Brent’s brother, was hospitalized with complications of type 1 diabetes. Jeremy and his immediate family visited Todd in the hospital in Peoria, Illinois: Jeremy and Amanda, Jeremy’s parents Cindy and Brent, all four of Fairbank; and Mom, Sharon Harper of Maquoketa. Todd died in June 2011.
“It was diabetes that killed him,” Jeremy said.
“It was kind of an eye-opener. I was literally there when they pulled the plug and had to watch my mom and dad go through losing a brother. Watching them watch him die was like watching them watch me die,” Jeremy said.
After that, Jeremy took steps to better manage his diabetes, getting an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor.
The monitor could send alarms if it noticed his sugar was getting too low or too high.
“It definitely was a huge improvement from where … we had no idea where he was unless he pricked his finger in that moment,” Amanda said.
“We still had cases where he would go low, and have seizures, even with the pump and with the CGM,” Amanda said. “They’re better than they were 10 years ago. It’s not a perfect system. It’s not your body, and it’s not a cure. It’s a BandAid.”
“It can feel like no one really wants to cure this disease because materials and medicines are so expensive, right?” Amanda said. “We would go to doctors and his endocrinologist and talk of a transplant was never brought forth. No one wants to talk about curing it, they talk about managing it and living with it.”
Meanwhile Jeremy’s uncle’s death replayed in the back of his mind.
“I always thought that was my future. Up until I was transplanted, I always thought that was my future and it was not far away from me.”
Living with diabetes, Jeremy knew, limited his life span.
“I think that’s part of Jeremy’s mentality to where he always tried to live life to the fullest and do all the things he loves and do them now, because he didn’t know how much time he had,” Amanda said.
To be continued in Monday Oelwein Daily Register.