The man who died Wednesday in Hazleton when he came into contact with a power line has been identified as Gregory Thomas Brandt, 51, of Fairbank, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
Brandt was in the basket of a boom truck's lift trimming a tree in the 200 block of South Street West when the contact with an overhead power line occurred. The sheriff's office received a 911 call about the electrocution at 10:45 a.m. Deputies and emergency personnel were immediately dispatched.
Brandt was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department, Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance Service, Oelwein Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Buchanan County Medical Examiner personnel and Alliant Energy crews.