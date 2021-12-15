A Fairbank man who hatched a plan to frame his then-wife pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in Fayette County District Court and was placed on probation.
Brent Allan Duffy, 37, was originally charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony (Class D felony), because on April 18 he asked another man to place a controlled substance in the vehicle of his soon-to-be ex-wife, according to the affidavit filed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Duffy intended to call the police and get her arrested, it says, so he would gain an advantage in divorce proceedings.
As part of a negotiated plea agreement with prosecution, Duffy pleaded guilty to malicious prosecution (a serious misdemeanor) and was placed on one to two years of supervised probation on a suspended jail sentence of 58 days.
Two days in jail and a $430 fine plus 15% surcharge were imposed.
As part of the plea agreement, the felony was dismissed.
The court also ordered Duffy to pay $5,593.78 in victim restitution and $229.83 to the Crime Victim Compensation Program. A no-contact order is also in effect until December 2026.