The community of Fairbank has suffered the death of a second city official within five months. Fairbank Mayor Gregory Mike Harter, 71, was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville.
In March of this year, Police Chief Mike Everding, died after battling cancer.
Harter had also served as Wapsie Valley’s interim superintendent of schools during the 2018-19, school year.
When he died, Harter was working as a driving instructor with Street Smarts, a driver’s education program based in Cedar Falls. He was a passenger in a Street Smarts vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old youth from Waterloo.
According to the accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, the 2014 Chevrolet Impala operated by the teen was southbound on Hwy 218 at approximately 8:30 a.m. and dropped off onto the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and median and entered the path of northbound traffic, colliding with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven by Tabetha Gehrke, 44, of Waterloo.
Both drivers, along with a teen passenger from Waverly in the Impala, were injured and taken to hospitals in Waterloo. The State Patrol reports the collision remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Janesville Fire and Police departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Ambulance, and the state medical examiner.
Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank is caring for Mayor Mike Harter and his family.
The city of Fairbank posted a remembrance of Harter on its Facebook page.
It reads:
“As most of you have heard it is with very heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter. Mike was very active in our community over the years and excelled in his mayoral position to help lead the community in the right direction.
“He served as mayor since January of 2018 and before that on the city council for two years. Mike’s love for his family and passion for the community was seen daily and his commitment to the City of Fairbank will always be remembered.
“He will be dearly missed by city staff, the council, and the community of Fairbank. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s wife, Marla, their children, Andy (Jeni), and Ryan, and their families.”