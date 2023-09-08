FAIRBANK — A Fairbank motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after losing control on the gravel on Fairbank Amish Boulevard on Aug. 28.
Zachary Reese of Fairbank was southbound on Fairbank Amish Boulevard when he lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson he was driving, according to Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcycle entered the east ditch and struck a cattle gate before coming to rest.
Reese sustained “serious injuries” in the accident and was airlifted from the scene to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, per BCSO.
This incident remains under investigation.
BCSO was assisted at the scene by the Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance and AirMed Air Ambulance.