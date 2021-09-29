When it met Monday, the Fairbank City Council took steps toward prohibiting climbing on the dam over the Little Wapsipinicon River, set trick-or-treat hours for 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, and other upkeep actions.
Council held the first reading of Ordinance 351, adding a new city code section outlawing occupying any portion of the Fairbank Dam and its structures, under chapter 42, which discusses public and private property.
If the final reading is approved (there are usually two or three readings, the third can be waived), it will read “42.08 FAIRBANK DAM. It is unlawful for any person to walk on, climb on, stand on, or occupy any portion of the Fairbank Dam or its elevated structures.”
At 12 feet high and 289 feet long, the dam over the Little Wapsipinicon River — built in 1880 — is considered a low head dam.
City staff has ordered signs indicating to keep off the dam.
The council also approved:
• paying half the removal of a tree located in the alleyway between Fairbank Street and West Main Street.
• removing a dead tree on city-owned property north of 302 Fourth St. S.
• purchase of tin for bird prevention at Veterans Park, for $700.
• armyworm treatment if needed. Some have been seen on private property.
• the city and deputy clerks attending the Iowa Municipal Finance Officer Association Fall Conference from Oct. 21-22.
• heard an update from Lisa Kremer, executive director of Grow Buchanan County Economic Development Commission. Kremer presented literature saying Grow Buchanan County Economic Development will support childcare options underway, offer grant writing assistance, business workshops in partnership with Buchanan County Extension and the Independence Chamber of Commerce, work with high schools on apprenticeship programs, among many services. On Oct. 21 from 1-3 p.m., BCEDC will offer a nationally recognized marketing webinar by Locable, “Marketing 3-4-5.” Thanks to a grant, it will be offered at a reduced rate of $25 per participating business, according to a flyer. Call BCEDC at 319-334-7497 for details.
• Rochelle Kane spoke on a Fairbank mural project and steps being taken to beautify Fairbank, during public comment.