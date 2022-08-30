Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The City Council voted unanimously, 5-0 last week, to have the city clerk and attorney to draft a backyard chicken ordinance. Factors leading to the decision included the request of a citizen and the desire to regulate alleged existing chicken-rearing in town.

The council viewed and discussed an ordinance passed by a nearby city of 2,500 residents, as an example to see if they wanted to pursue one.

