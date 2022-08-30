FAIRBANK — The City Council voted unanimously, 5-0 last week, to have the city clerk and attorney to draft a backyard chicken ordinance. Factors leading to the decision included the request of a citizen and the desire to regulate alleged existing chicken-rearing in town.
The council viewed and discussed an ordinance passed by a nearby city of 2,500 residents, as an example to see if they wanted to pursue one.
“Backyard chickens are making a comeback again,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said. “This was a hot topic in Hudson just the last two months. They passed their backyard chickens ordinance.”
With this other client’s permission, Prendergast and others read from the new Hudson City Council ordinance on backyard chickens in their packet.
Before licensing to keep any poultry, the resident must obtain a land use permit from the zoning administrator or designee. A sketch for a poultry permit should include dimensions to adjacent dwelling units and the side and rear yards. If the structure is larger than 120 feet, the resident will have to obtain a building permit.
The Hudson council ordinance allows four chickens — a number it reduced from eight over the three readings — but no roosters. The chickens must be confined to a coop.
Audience member Brett Cummings said, “There’s already chickens in town, this just gives you a way to control them.”
There was discussion of what predator species there were in town for chickens, and unresolved concerns of keeping the birds safe.
“I’m personally I’m OK with chickens,” Councilman Andrew Williams said. “I think if we put an ordinance like this it kind of governs it, kind of keeps it under control. I don’t see it being an issue. If it becomes an issue, there’s things in here where we can shut it down.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods asked, “As far as not going through the council and just have the zoning (staff grant permits)? Or would you like it different?”
The council had also discussed the police department handling it, while they were looking for who handled it in Hudson.
“Makes it pretty black and white on what needs to happen,” Williams said, of having zoning handle it.
Williams read a portion about setbacks.
“No poultry coop or poultry run (enclosure) shall be located within 20 feet of a dwelling located on the adjoining property, and no part of the coop or run shall be located closer to the street or side lot line than the principal dwelling on the lot,” he read.
“So 20 feet away from the next house and can’t put it right on the street,” Williams said.
“And it’s got to be in the backyard,” Woods said.
“Well it can’t be any closer than the dwelling, so like a corner lot, it would be behind,” Fuller said.
“So they couldn’t run free?” Councilman Matt Coffin asked.
“This Hudson one says they have to stay within the coop and the run at all times,” Williams said.
“I’m cautious about it,” Coffin said.
““I think this ordinance protects most of the issues you’re going to have with it. You’re not going to have any roosters crowing. It’s not going to be right up (to) your neighbor… their property line,” Williams said. “Chickens are going to be confined.”
If the council wanted to move forward with the outline of Hudson’s ordinance, Prendergast said, “then Brittany and I modify it and we bring it back to you and goes at a public hearing and start from there.
“You could make a motion on the backyard chicken ordinance,” she said.
Williams did, and it passed unanimously.