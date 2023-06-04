Fairbank Music in the Park, the 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Concert Series, begins Wednesday, June 7, with the Nitpickers, featuring Fairbank’s own Amy Sue Boevers, performing at 6 p.m. at Riverside/Gazebo/Veterans Memorial Park. Jam band sound. Food will be available from the Fairbank Legion Auxiliary. Bring your own coolers and lawn chairs.
