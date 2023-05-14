Fairbank City Council approved a flood protection resolution letting Costa’s build a flood wall during the next four years, in addition to a small-ticket upgrade for their Aquatic Center to facilitate monitoring water levels, and the seeking of proposals for a future financial examination of the current fiscal year.
Among many other items of discussion when they met, the council also heard about a budgeted increase for an upcoming salary resolution, partly grant-eligible security improvements planned at City Hall, and putting a temporary stop sign at the intersection of Second and Forest streets during the Main Street reconstruction.
FLOOD PROTECTION RESOLUTION
In the flood protection resolution, “the City Council of … Fairbank hereby expresses its support for the business known as Costas to seek or build any flood wall or protection for the next four years so long as said project complies with all local and state regulations, codes or requirements.”
Council heard April 24 from a Fairbank American Legion rep that the business had been considering a flood wall and wanted the council’s permission, as a result of neighbors across the river being allowed by the Department of Natural Resources and then the city to build up their land for a new house.
The Fairbank American Legion signing over a deed for park land it half-owned was discussed Monday after it was brought up in open session at the April 24 meeting.
City Clerk Brittany Fuller said Thursday, “I have received a signed copy of the deed from the Legion signing over their half of the land to the City; now we can proceed with the land transfer to (the) Kanes.” The homeowners received a strip by the river by swap with the city for a portion directly adjoining the north side of West Bentley Park on North Water Street at the Oct. 24, 2022, council meeting.
As to which parcel the Legion signed over to the city, Fuller replied, “City-owned land that was one-half owned by the Fairbank American Legion Post No. 552.” A link she provided to Buchanan County land records shows the parcel encompassing the entirety of Bentley Park, but mapping software is not to be used as a legal reference.
POOL ADJUSTMENT
The council approved purchasing for the aquatic center from their pool vendor Carrico an auto fill sensor and diaphragm valve, for about $2,145.
Public Works assistant director Ben Delagardelle, who oversees the pool, said the new system comes with a mobile app to precisely monitor water level.
“(We’re) looking at wasted water and wasted time coming in,” Delagardelle said.
“Carrico sold us the controller… (I) don’t know of anyone else that can work on this brand,” he said.
“It’s three to four weeks out on it so we’d be pushing it for the start of summer, but we’d also have a meter now,” he said.
The auto fill sensor and diaphragm valve will work with a new water level meter, Delagardelle said.
“We also have a meter now that meters water getting filled into the pool but last year, we didn’t have that access because the valve we were using was a bypass, so it went around this valve. It’s going to go in place of that. Installation is included. It says ‘operator training,’” Delagardelle said, inferring, as the controller was from the old pool, that the auto fill mechanism was, also.
Of the price, “We spent that in water, probably,” Councilman Tyler Woods said.
“Or overtime on the weekend,” Councilman Matt Coffin added.
FINANCIAL EXAM
The council approved seeking written proposals for an annual financial exam for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, as they did last year and as the city clerk recommended doing again and had budgeted.
SALARY RESOLUTION TALK
The city clerk had budgeted for a 7% increase in preparation for an upcoming salary resolution. Police Chief Dakota Drish requested about a $1.50 increase in wages the city budgeted for his force, from $26.50 to $28. Earlier this quarter, affected departments in the general fund made 3% cuts to next year’s budgets.
Drish had expressed an intent to cut police hours to make that change, starting from their annual 3,120 hours. The city clerk had budgeted last year for the current year for a 3% wage increase. The city would be figuring the total package increase, both employee-paid benefits and take-home pay.
“If you look at wages overall, everything has gone up quite a bit. We want to keep staffed,” Mayor Bill Cowell said. As the increase was below inflation, he suggested, “Next year do another one.”
CITY HALL SECURITY
City Clerk Brittany Fuller had sought quotes to change the City Hall reception area, from the current counter in the office to a window in the hall, she said. The interior door off the front hallway into the city clerks’ office could change, as well.
“A few years ago, during COVID, I had asked for a few quotes to put the reception window on the wall. The door would be moved past the hallway door,” Fuller told the council. “Obviously you would have access to our office. But they (the public) won’t be in our office.”
“The price for the window was just the first step in the process of wondering if a little upgrade to the city hall office during Main Street construction would even be possible,” Fuller told the Daily Register. The city could be eligible for a safety grant up to $1,000 through the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP), she said. Fuller will return to the council with a scope of work, which includes quotes for the other components of the project and a total.
Fuller indicated having discussed the renovation with police and public works months ago, indicating they are offering to help organize the project.
Project components listed at the meeting include a 6-foot wide window with a 3-foot middle panel and sliding windows on each end. On this, Allen Glass Co. Inc. of Waterloo quoted $745 on April 24. Other components which will need to be priced included an accessible countertop, electrical upgrades, and other changes.
The timeline
The project could take “I’d think, a good chunk of the summer,” Councilman Tyler Woods said.
“It’ll be broken up a bit. We want to secure that area,” Ben Delagardelle said.
“It’s the best time to do it,” Brian Delagardelle said.
Various council members noted the safety concerns and the grant assistance, and consensus for Fuller to proceed with collecting the rest of the quotes and total came readily.
“It’ll be a little weird to be behind a window,” Fuller said.
“Safer, probably,” Tyler Woods said.
Councilwoman Tamara Erickson asked if Fuller wanted a motion.
“Do you want to see the plans … meet with us?” Fuller asked.
“Is it what you want?” Tyler Woods asked.
“I heard free labor and $700 (window),” Coffin said.
“I heard $1,000 grant,” Councilman Andrew Williams said.
“Didn’t know how far we should look into this until you guys were on board,” Fuller said.
“I think we’re on board,” Tyler Woods said.
TEMPORARY STOP SIGN
The council discussed putting a temporary stop sign at the intersection of Second and Forest streets during the Main Street reconstruction and resulting detours.
As of May 8, signage was telling traffic to stop on Forest Street. Traffic going north and south on Second Street does not stop. To visualize it, Second Street runs north and south between the Parkview Assisted Living lot on the west and the United Methodist Church lot on the east. A resident had almost been hit a couple of times while backing out of the driveway, Erickson said.
Councilman Ron Woods suggested putting a portable stop sign in “maybe through the construction.”
In other action, the budget amendment public hearing was set for the Monday, May 22 council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. There will be no increase in taxes.