Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.