FAIRBANK — The City Council in this town of 1,100 met Tuesday in special session and approved for a city representative to sign off on a contract with Wilson Custom Tree Service of Cresco.
In the contract which city staff said was drafted and signed by owner Jeff Wilson and approved by the city attorney, Wilson will hold the city harmless against any loss, damage or causes of action as a result of the work in the scope of contract. The city will require proof of license, bond and insurance.
Wilson’s proposal, which the council approved Thursday, summed to $34,600 plus hauling costs from Island Park.
“Wilson’s indicated on proposal of hauling debris to dump site. This was $125 [a] load for Wilson’s trucks to haul and $40 [a] truck for loading of City trucks (40-50 loads estimated),” the contract states. “We intend doing this work in one 10-hour day on the Island. Wilson’s intends on using a subcontractor for excavating services on this proposal, Boomerang Construction.”
The contractor and subcontractor will not be responsible for repairing the egress roadway to the island, or other landscape repairs, per the contract.
“The invoices will match each proposal when completed,” the contract states.
The proposals itemizing work in several city parks and the cemetery as well as city right-of-way, which passed Thursday, are also restated in the contract for approval Tuesday.
Tree removal and trimming for safety-only will be in:
• Right-of-way “boulevard” property, accepted at $8,625
• Island Park, accepted at $20,250, plus hauling as above
• West Bentley Park, accepted at $3,500
Veterans Park, accepted at $1,500
City Cemetery, accepted at $675.
Starting date will be on date of contract acceptance, Tuesday, Aug. 31.