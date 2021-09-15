FAIRBANK — The City Council on Monday adopted a hazard mitigation plan for Buchanan County that multiple jurisdictions are being asked to approve. It also tabled action on a school crossing with a roll-out stop sign, and heard about a meeting Friday with electric utility providers and other storm cleanup progress.
They heard a brief presentation on the hazard plan earlier this year.
Regarding tabled action on school crossings and roll-out stop signs:
The person at the school district who rolled the stop signs out and in before and after school no longer lives in town, and a school secretary has been filling in about since school started. There is a yield-to-pedestrians sign, posted on Iowa 281/Grove Street by the railroad track, along with a painted crosswalk. The school district inquired about a flashing light crossing.
After an initial inquiry from the city, the Department of Transportation was opposed to a flashing light crossing on 281.
“I asked how many kids actually live over there. They estimated 10-15,” Harter said of a talk with school district officials.
Concerns of the DOT, as stated by city staff, included the railroad tracks and accessibility ramps.
However, at the other crossing on Fourth Street (non-281 part) the DOT is not concerned with what they do, Harter indicated. The city will tell the school district to keep on rolling out the stop signs for now and will make known the school seeks assistance on this.
In other action, the council:
• approved a liquor license application for Costa’s.
• Heard in the Public Works report about a joint meeting at 11 a.m. Friday with Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative and Alliant Energy joining remotely. The city experienced a power outage following a storm Aug. 24. Council was alerted they could attend at city hall to learn more.
All that’s left of city storm cleanup from Aug. 24 in the parks and right-of-way is to run electric service back to Island Park — and grass seeding, which public works staff was already performing on Tuesday.
“We did get the bridge fixed,” Public Works Director Dave Jergens said, noting the long-closed footbridge to the island took only a few boards to repair — a 2-by-6-inch, a 2-by-4, and four or five slats.
Jergens also requested a grapple attachment for the city loader.