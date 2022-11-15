FAIRBANK — After Fehr Graham senior project manager Jon Biederman updated Fairbank City Council on the final cost estimate, timeline and project phasing for next year’s upgrades to Iowa Highway 281/Main Street, the council approved signing a cooperative agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation on the primary road project on Monday, Nov. 14.
The city portion of construction is estimated just under $2.022 million and the DOT portion, just under $1.278 million, with the detailed totals just over $3.296 million. Construction plus a 10% contingency were figured into the Final Cost Estimate document Biederman presented, signed and dated Friday, Nov. 11.
Of the included contingency, “Hopefully this will cover anything additional,” Biederman said, adding construction costs were “out of hand.”
As project manager, Biederman and DOT officials discussed changes to proposed parking placement downtown and other changes to the agreement between the city and state at a Tuesday, Nov. 8 meeting. Minutes taken by Fehr Graham staff were included to the council.
Final plans were turned in on Monday to the DOT.
A DOT attorney is
reviewing the parking plan, Biederman said.
Fairbank has no parallel parking spaces painted downtown.
“We feel it needs to be delineated,” Biederman said. It will be in most areas, with some exceptions.
DOT requires parallel parking at non-signalized intersections on a primary highway be prohibited “55 feet in advance of the near sidewalk and ... 22 feet beyond the far sidewalk.”
Thus, examples of places parking spaces cannot be painted, Biederman noted for the council, include on the highway 55 feet before, in the south side lane, the crosswalk with First Street South (west by Don’s Truck Sales) and Second Street South (west before Northeast Security Bank); and in the north side lane, the crosswalk at Second Street North (east by the U.S. Postal Service).
“At the same time, they’re not requiring us to paint that 55 feet as no parking. I’ll let you guys figure out what can happen,” Biederman said.
“In the end, the DOT covered dealing with the railroad, and the agreement will reflect that,” Biederman said. As city engineers, Fehr Graham had continued correspondence with the railroad, the Nov. 8 minutes note, as did DOT and the railroad.
“Furthermore, with the special provision in place, and proper procedures completed through the DOT’s Rail Office, there is no further requirement needed by the LPA (city),” per Nov. 8 minutes.
The amended agreement will also show that DOT covered the sidewalk upgrades “from the beginning,” Biederman said.
DOT is in charge of negotiating for easements for the sidewalks, Biederman told the Daily Register.
“We need to have the agreement signed by Nov. 30 to stay on the January letting, which is absolutely what we want to do. We’ll figure out a way to get that signed one way or the other,” Biederman told the council.
There will be a general contractor and subconstractors. The project is expected to take most of next construction season.
TRAFFIC CONTROL
During phase one of construction, there will be stop lights on each side of the Main Street/Iowa 281 bridge as first the northerly, then the southerly, lanes are reconstructed.
“So the exciting thing is, you’re getting stoplights in town — temporarily,” Biederman said, to laughter from the council.
“Our goal here is to leave the bridge open, most all the time, and I think we’ll be pretty successful at that,” he said.
The detour around the city, “starting on the east, at Fairbank Amish Boulevard, will be on C57 over to 281,” Biederman said. “Our original detour was to come up on V62. Had some discussion. The county chose next year to redo V62, so we can’t use it as a detour.
Stage two will reroute traffic to Grove Street up First, then across the bridge. Stoplights will disappear and it will be normal, two-way traffic.
“That’ll be where the bulk of construction, really everything from First to Fourth, will take place. That part will be closed to traffic, obviously, we’ll have the detour around, still getting across the bridge,” Biederman said.
In stage three, once Main from First to Fourth is complete, traffic will be routed to the north side.
“Fourth street will be constructed under this stage. So that includes the intersection of Main, it includes the intersection to Grove. That’s why we need to reroute it around, because we’ll have Grove Street shut down,” Biederman said.
Stage four is the portion of Grove Street from Fourth to Fifth.
“So here, we’ll reroute back to Main Street, then Main Street will be done and we’ll just be running on Main Street all the way through,” Biederman said.
“It’s important to keep traffic over the bridge just for emergency services (and for) those that live on the west side and need to get over to the east side,” he added.
TIMELINE
“It’s going to be the entire construction season. We need to hope that we get little rainfall for the entire year,” Biederman said. “We basically are including it for one construction season, that’s best case scenario. It’s a lot of work to do. But with good weather and a good contractor it should probably be possible.”
LARGEST SLICE
Overall, the two primary Portland cement concrete line items for the project total more than $800,000, with just over $290,300 of that assigned to the city — over 3,900 square yards — based on adding lines 12 and 13 of the final cost estimate.
DRIVEWAYS
The driveways that come out to Main Street will be paved, according to Biederman.
Final cost estimate line 18 is for “hot mix asphalt, driveway,” at an estimated $53,955 for 981 square yards. This is fully allocated to the city on the written final estimate.
UTILITIES
An upgraded, 10-inch water main will run throughout the project. Residents may not notice any difference except more flow on the hydrants and on the west side of town, Biederman said.
“This water main’s going to be in for a long time, like many many many decades, so now’s the time to upgrade it and be done,” Biederman said.
New water services will be done from the main to the curb stop connection to the existing line, within the city right-of-way.
“We’ll offer the option to the property owners if they want to take a new line into their building. That’s their deal, the city’s not going to pay for that. If they don’t, we’ll just connect on the outside. But everything will be new from the main to the curb stop,” Biederman said.
As for sanitary sewer, two manholes will be adjusted for height.
The storm sewer, which was installed mid-20th-century, is “generally in good shape,” Biederman said.
“The majority of it will stay as-is, we’re just replacing as necessary, plus all new intakes,” he said.
On the east side of the river between Third and Fourth streets, storm sewer pipe will be upsized based on the analysis, he noted.
West Main Street will have new storm sewer in the southerly ditch, which will be filled in to resemble the north side, Biederman said.
“So a shallow swale, instead of a deeper ditch, storm sewer pipe and then we’re adding intakes upstream of each of the driveways and streets.”
“That will get a new outlet to the river, just south of the bridge. The outlet that comes through the bridge abutment — kind of the wing wall on the side, is in pretty rough shape today, so it’s not really something we wanted to reuse — so that’ll all be new,” Biederman said.
SIDEWALKS
Sidewalks will be widened downtown by a couple of feet with ADA-friendly approaches as required. Fire hydrants will be moved farther back.
“Right now your hydrants are right on the sidewalk, should make them a little friendlier for everyone to have them out of the way a little more yet still readily accessible,” Biederman said.
RAILROAD
Grove Street, between Fourth and the railroad crossing, will be reconstructed as concrete.
Original plans were to redo that portion of the block in asphalt, but a section west of the railroad was in rough shape.
“It’s from trucks stopping,” Biederman said.
“We just discussed with the DOT, ‘hey we’re doing concrete all the way down to Grove, we have a section that gets a lot of abuse, can we just do concrete the rest of the way?’ and they agreed. That’s really their cost for that portion.”
The railroad approach section Portland cement concrete is estimated at $14,916, at fully the DOT’s cost and zero to the city, per the final cost estimate (line 52).
LIGHTING ON MAIN STREET
New lighting will be along Main Street. The project calls for replacing the four lights on the bridge, Biederman said.
The Main Street lights will be “all new. We’re looking at all taller poles — more costly,” Biederman said. “The shorter ones don’t do quite a good job at getting light pushed out, so we’re just going with all the taller ones. The light’s up higher so it can push out further. This is a decorative style.”
The lights will be LED but will be brighter than past models perhaps seen elsewhere, Biederman indicated.
“They have a glass globe, it’s not just glass, it has prisms that help diffuse out the light,” he said to a question from Mayor Bill Cowell.
The new light poles will be black and will have track on four sides, for mounting signs and banner arms. Each pole will have a flower basket arm and plugins for Christmas or holiday lights along with a timer, and a plugin at the back base of the pole.
“So if you have something going on downtown and you need some power we have a power source there,” Biederman said.
The final cost estimate for the decorative LED lighting system “lump sum item,” was $300,000, all to the city (line 91).
An idea for new lighting on the block of Fourth Street that follows Iowa 281 was discarded owing to “heavy duty overhead along the westerly side that would conflict with new light poles.”
“That’s going to stay,” Biederman said.