Fehr Graham senior project manager Jon Biederman discusses the Iowa 281/Main Street project agreement with Fairbank City Council on Monday, Nov. 14.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

FAIRBANK — After Fehr Graham senior project manager Jon Biederman updated Fairbank City Council on the final cost estimate, timeline and project phasing for next year’s upgrades to Iowa Highway 281/Main Street, the council approved signing a cooperative agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation on the primary road project on Monday, Nov. 14.

The city portion of construction is estimated just under $2.022 million and the DOT portion, just under $1.278 million, with the detailed totals just over $3.296 million. Construction plus a 10% contingency were figured into the Final Cost Estimate document Biederman presented, signed and dated Friday, Nov. 11.

