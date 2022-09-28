FAIRBANK — The City Council approved on a 4-0 vote Monday a letter to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources detailing a plan to cease open burning at the Fairbank yard waste site at the west end of Grove Street.
Councilman Tyler Woods was absent.
Yard waste items that will break down — which council determined to be under 6 inches — will still be able to be dropped off at that location. Citizens can check out a key at Fairbank City Hall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, says a Sept. 27 letter from Mayor Bill Cowell to the DNR.
Citing a complaint that the city burn site was causing air pollution downtown, DNR Environmental Program Supervisor Shane Dodge wrote the city on Aug. 8 that his department investigated on Aug. 4 and determined that the current burn site at the west end of Grove Street was in violation of Iowa Administrative Code since it does not meet the required quarter-mile separation distance from inhabited buildings for open burning.
The city had until Oct. 8 to write the DNR a plan to comply and until “no later than Nov. 8” to “cease and desist all open burning” at the yard waste site.
The City of Fairbank is ceasing to burn at the current yard waste site at the west end of Grove Street on Oct. 15, 2022, based on both a Sept. 27 written response from Cowell to Dodge at the DNR, and council discussion on Monday.
“The compost (site), (Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle) did talk with Shane today (at DNR) and they can keep it there,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the council Monday.
City staff will submit a few items of required paperwork, including registering the site, and public works staff will need to turn the yard waste or compost materials at the site three times a year. (Periodic turning of compost is required to maintain an aerobic environment, according to Iowa State University Extension.)
“If you guys want to keep the compost there, then we’ll do the paperwork that needs to be submitted to them,” Fuller said.
“The city will not be taking any burnable tree waste starting Oct. 15,” says the letter. “The Council hopes to find a cost-effective solution to provide this feature to its citizens in the future and they understand the reasons behind needing to shut it down.”
Fuller and the council listed the rules for the yard waste site going forward, in discussion of the public works updates on Monday:
No brush after Oct. 15, Brian Delagardelle said.
Shutting the site down Oct. 15 and reopening it March 15, was suggested by Councilman Andrew Williams.
No materials like sticks longer than 6 inches, Fuller said.
“We’re locking gate, but if somebody comes down with grass or leaves, they can put them in our compost?” Fuller asked.
After Oct. 15, citizens may not dump anything that won’t compost until next spring, Williams said.
“If we put it out there — they’ve got two weeks to get it cleaned up,” Williams said.
Come March the site will be a staging site for larger brush unless the council finds an alternative staging site. Benefits of the current site include security camera monitoring.
“If we keep it in town, we’re either going to have to haul it away someplace we can burn it or have somebody come in and chip it up,” Councilman Ron Woods said earlier in the meeting.
“I think if we do keep it, we’ll probably have to do a little bit more restrictions as far as what we can take.”
“Hopefully we can find a place outside of town that we could haul it to and burn it,” Woods said. “Last time we took it to the landfill but that got to be really expensive.”
Hauling costs were reported as $1,250 at a January 2020 Fairbank Council meeting and had been $8,000 two years prior.
As long as conditions are safe for burning and no larger burn ban is in effect for the county such as from the fire marshal, Fairbank allows citizens to have recreational fires on their property, Fuller told the Daily Register.