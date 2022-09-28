Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — The City Council approved on a 4-0 vote Monday a letter to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources detailing a plan to cease open burning at the Fairbank yard waste site at the west end of Grove Street.

Councilman Tyler Woods was absent.

