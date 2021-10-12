FAIRBANK — The City Council on Monday voted to allow the wheeling out of school crossing stop signs for a Thanksgiving 5K, the city clerk to sign a contract with Northeast Iowa Community Action regarding income-based water assistance, and to appoint a zoning administrator.
TURKEY TROT
Little Island Child Care Center is taking signups for its Turkey Trot. The 5K (3.1 mile) adult run and 1-mile kids run will occur Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25.
Representatives requested to wheel the stop signs out at the crosswalks at the school about the 8:30 a.m. start time.
“We’ll have people on the corners too, so when it’s done, we’ll get them (the signs) off right away,” Director Janece Silva said.
The adult 5k route will start at the island, go up Front Street, pass around the school, and by the swimming pool.
The kids’ mile-run won’t cross Grove Street.
“We’ll keep them by the school area,” Silva said.
“I move that they can put out the stop signs on the corners (at the) school stops,” Councilwoman Tammy Erickson said, and the council approved it.
The Facebook event page has details and signup links, “2021 Little Island Child Care 5K Turkey Trot.” Register by Nov. 5 to guarantee a shirt.
WATER ASSISTANCE
The council approved allowing the city clerk to sign a contract with Northeast Iowa Community Action for income-based assistance for household water bills.
“We already do it for electric and gas utilities and now we’re (requesting) providing it for water and sewer,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said. “It’s more money we might be able to get for somebody that —”
“— who’s having trouble paying the bills,” Erickson finished.
“It is a contract we need to sign,” Fuller said.
The council approved it.
ZONING
The council approved appointing city public works employee Brian Delagardelle as zoning administrator. This comes as Public Works Director Dave Jergens, who was filling that role, put in his two weeks’ notice Sept. 30, which the council approved Oct. 1.