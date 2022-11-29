FAIRBANK — At its Monday meeting, the Fairbank City Council approved training for a backup officer from its part-time police force to learn proper investigation of sex crimes by attending the Iowa Sex Crimes Investigators Association Conference.
Police Chief Dakota Drish informed the council that Andrew Isley, who works part-time for Fairbank as an investigator, will attend the conference “in his capacity with the Independence Police Department,” and that two deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will also attend.
“Speaking with Andrew Isley — because obviously these are already very serious investigations for us and for our community — I want to be able to have a second individual who can back him up, so if he’s gone, somebody else here who’s qualified,” Drish said.
“We’ve noticed here in Buchanan County that the courts and juries don’t like it when you just have a standard patrol officer investigating those types of crimes without additional routine trainings,” Drish said.
The registration fee is $175, plus $94 a night group rate for the hotel.
“For the cost of that, I feel it’s worth having a second officer who stays up-to-date on our case studies and having those specialists to be able to communicate with … to make sure all of us can adequately handle those kind of cases. Myself, for example, I don’t do this on a full-time basis, so what I’d like to be able to do is offer this to our other officers. And if they’re unable or uninterested in attending, then I’ll attend that myself.”
“The officer that is available — myself for example — I could respond and take that initial report and get the process activated with the hospital to get all the investigative efforts we need on those cases started and do it in the proper way,” Drish said.
“Obviously these victims need to be handled a little bit differently than a — theft victim. I just want to make sure we do it right when we do encounter those types of cases.”
“As a rule of thumb, Investigator Isley would take those and either myself or whoever goes to this conference could take over if Andrew Isley wasn’t available.”