FAIRBANK — At its Monday meeting, the Fairbank City Council approved training for a backup officer from its part-time police force to learn proper investigation of sex crimes by attending the Iowa Sex Crimes Investigators Association Conference.

Police Chief Dakota Drish informed the council that Andrew Isley, who works part-time for Fairbank as an investigator, will attend the conference “in his capacity with the Independence Police Department,” and that two deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will also attend.

