Counterbalancing the narrative of the company proposing a liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline, the corridor of which is slated to go about 1,000 feet from Fairbank, was the stated goal of a meeting Tuesday.
The company in charge of the local pipeline project, Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, had presented “the positive things about it,” Fairbank Councilman Ron Woods, who lined up the speakers, told an estimated 55-60 attendees.
“They weren’t sharing any negative stuff, so we wanted to have a meeting here in town so people could come and find out a little more about it, if you’re pro- or anti-pipeline.”
A map Hall attributed to Woods showed that the proposed pipeline corridor is about 976 feet from Fairbank city limits. The route — which is more specific than the corridor — has yet to be presented by the pipeline company.
Carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a gas at normal pressure, will be pressurized into a liquid at shipper sites — including POET Bioprocessing outside Fairbank — and pumped through the pipelines.
The pipeline would be 2200 pounds per square inch, whereas normal natural gas is 900 psi, Woods said. The pipeline would be about 8 inches in diameter in this area, Woods said.
Issues raised at the meeting included private property rights, health and safety concerns, and government reactions, which vary from addressing Iowans’ concerns with objections to the Iowa Utilities Board and proposed legislative priorities, to inaction and sometimes conflict of interest.
The Iowa Utilities Board and the company in charge of the locally proposed pipeline project, Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, held a series of public meetings in counties affected by the pipeline corridor — in Buchanan (Independence), Fayette (Oelwein) and Bremer counties (Waverly) on Aug. 22 and 23 — as required by the Iowa Utilities Board before moving into the current phase of the project, attempting to enter people’s land to survey and negotiate for easements.
PROPERTY RIGHTS
“Probably our biggest concern is they’re talking about eminent domain,” Woods said. “That would involve property owners where they won’t have a say if they go through their ground or not.”
Attendees heard later from Al Krueger of Oelwein, who introduced himself as a trustee of his mother’s property in Osceola County in western Iowa, which he indicated is on the route of the proposed Navigator pipeline.
“Last December I called all the realtors in that area that do the auctions and asked their opinion. They said you can pretty well count on anything that that pipeline goes through dropping in value 10%, the farm,” Krueger said. He said that four farms in a 10 mile radius that have sold in the last two months with “high 80s CSR,” went for $22,000 an acre, $22,000, $25,000 and $26,000 an acre.
“They’re nuts — but that’s what they paid, all kinds of hogs, cattle,” Krueger said.
Krueger said the farm his mother owns, 25 years ago, grew 200 bushel-an-acre corn, but “Navigator’s going to pay 185.
“Either they took the county average or the grandsons had some issues with crops and that might be the five-year average. This year we had a drought and the corn’s 250 bushels an acre,” he said.
“They’re telling people you don’t want this to go to eminent domain because you’re going to get less. Their attorney said when this goes to eminent domain, you’re going to hire an appraiser, and he’s going to come in and estimate the loss, and you’re going to end up going to a county board of — adjustment and they’ll make the final decision.
“As I told him (Navigator attorney) that day, we’re looking at that farm being valued at $300,000 or $400,000 less, the day that I sign that contract for $24,000, $26,000. I said, ‘I might look stupid but that’s about the worst gamble a guy can take. Go to eminent domain, see what happens there, because it’s not going to be that much less than what you’re offering.’”
Hall mentioned the case of a Woodbury County couple who countersued Navigator to block its land surveyors from entering their property, and also based on what they say is unconstitutional use of eminent domain.
A Woodbury County District Court judge on Oct. 7 blocked Navigator’s request for a temporary injunction to enter their land, finding the company had proceeded about the court case in a way that wouldn’t have stood in past court decisions.
“With Woodbury county the couple that wouldn’t let them on their land did win (the temporary injunction),” Hall said.
“Some people are getting up to five calls a day, which is ridiculous, no means no,” Hall said. “This is a huge property rights fight.”
HEALTH AND SAFETY
Carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a gas at normal pressure, will be pressurized into a liquid at shipper sites — including POET Bioprocessing outside Fairbank — and pumped through the pipelines.
The pipeline corridor’s proximity to Fairbank creates “a big health hazard,” said Devyn Hall, a Dubuque County native now of Iowa City, with the nonprofit Citizens for Community Improvement.
CO2 is an asphyxiant — causes suffocation — at high concentrations.
“If it gets into your well water, it will turn it acidic,” Hall added.
A video Hall showed depicted a pipeline rupture test from an 8-inch pipe, citing the website of Det Norske Veritas. DNV is a risk management company with which Navigator officials said they were working, at the Aug. 22 Oelwein meeting. The link is, dnvgl.com/spadeadam.
The gas can travel a mile in two minutes, Hall said, who holds an environmental science degree from University of Iowa, per CCI.
“This is what would happen if a CO2 pipeline ruptured. You’ll see it looks like it goes away,” they said. “It’s changing phase from a supercooled liquid to a gas, so it turns invisible. This stuff can linger in the air for a long time depending on wind, rain, whether you live in a valley or are on a hill.”
CO2 is heavier than air.
“If you are in the vicinity of where the gas goes is when you start to become dizzy, lightheaded, can lose consciousness. Some reports of the pipeline rupture in (Satartia,) Mississippi, people (a person) started to have seizures.”
The 24-inch Denbury Gulf Coast pipeline ruptured about 7:06 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020, following a landslide, says the Yazoo County dispatch log, in the DOT’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Failure Investigation Report on the incident.
Eleven minutes later, one person was reported to dispatch as having a possible seizure. “Responders began contacting personnel responsible for a nearby water well as the description of the report indicated chlorine gas,” per the PHMSA writeup.
“So it’s really dangerous, it’s not something to be messed with. This is something that pipeline companies will not show you at their informational meetings,” Hall said.
Nearly 50 people were hospitalized after the incident — 45 per Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines, PHMSA reported; Huffington Post said 49.
“People thought it was a gas leak. People’s cars were dying, they couldn’t get out of the area,” Hall said.
“What happened there was a CO2 leak. When that happens, any engine that is gas-powered will shut off. That brings a huge safety concern with rural Iowa because if something like that were to happen here, emergency responders would need an electric vehicle to be able to respond to this,” Hall said.
Hall addressed the multi-point safety system Navigator outlined in August.
“It would cost millions of dollars just for one city, for one small portion of Iowa to get the emergency equipment needed,” Hall said.
“They also say they’re going to use electronic systems to monitor things,” Hall said.
Navigator’s CO2 pipeline is proposed to use a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system. In case of a severed pipeline, notification would be sent back to the human control room in Omaha and a redundant control room — likely in Iowa, Navigator officials said at the Aug. 22 Waverly meeting.
“I worked in a water plant in college, not related to CO2 pipelines, but I did work with SCADA systems and I know they fail often, I was calling the emergency folks often. So saying that they’re going to control that remotely doesn’t make me feel better,” Hall said.
Attendee Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt said during public comments, he and his counterparts wrote a letter opposing this pipeline, based on eminent domain, soil impact and safety issues. Ohrt said he had three paragraphs added “about the safety issues.”
“I understand they’ve said these safety shutoff valves could be approximately 20 miles apart,” Ohrt said. He has operated a control system for a heating and cooling infrastructure for a large campus and echoed Hall that “computer systems fail.”
“How long is it going to take to respond to be manually shut off and how much area is going to be exposed? I understand here in Fairbank, it’s like 1,000 feet from town, you also have a school here in Fairbank, you have an assisted living,” Ohrt said.
“If something happens, I’m really concerned about the response time and getting people to safety.
He also echoed Hall about what CO2 “does to internal combustion engines — they do not operate.”
Rustie Kane, Oelwein, also commented on response time.
“We were talking about the substations, what I call the pump station. At one of the meetings I went to, they said it would take between 30-45 minutes for an individual to make it to that pump station if that went down,” Kane said.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
“That also causes a problem because it’s using our public money to pay the polluters to fix their own problem,” Hall said.
Climate change is driving the desire of corporations to sequester CO2, Hall said.
“With companies getting more pressure to be more climate friendly or lower their emissions, they’re coming up with solutions, and what my side thinks, is they’re false solutions,” Hall said. “What these pipelines are doing is making billions of dollars for corporations to get richer and providing little to no benefit for the people that they’re going to impact.”
The pipeline system will allow shippers like the Fairbank ethanol plant to offset their carbon emissions to give their fuel a better score in states that prioritize such things, Navigator officials said at the Aug. 22 meetings.
States on the East and West coasts have adopted such market-based approaches as cap-and-trade toward the reduction of greenhouse gases, per the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
The 45Q tax credit was initially added to the tax code as a part of the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008 and was updated under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, per Brownwinick Law of Des Moines. In 2018, they lowered the qualifying capture requirement if sequestering the carbon from 500,000 to 100,000 metric tons per tax year.
Since 2010, the federal government has poured more than $8 billion into carbon capture projects via direct funding and tax credits, Hall’s presentation said. Over the 12 years that the projects are eligible to profit from the section 45Q credit, the companies could make what Hall said, “with the new Inflation Reduction Act, it could go up to $40 billion dollars over 12 years for a tiny amount of carbon sequestered, and that’s coming from our tax dollars.”
Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit, another CO2 pipeline company, has donated to Gov. Kim Reynolds ($50,000) and Rep. Pat Grassley of New Hartford ($35,000), and Navigator has donated $2,000 to Pat Grassley, Hall’s presentation said.
“If you’re wondering why no one in these higher up government positions has said anything, it’s because they’re hoping to make some money off it,” Hall said.
Reynolds has appointed one member of the Iowa Utilities Board, and former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed the other two members, Ohrt said.
Branstad is listed as “senior policy advisor” for the CO2 pipeline company Summit Carbon Solutions, per its website.
Hall said “real solutions” to climate change would include prairies, cover crops, additional crop rotations, pasture-based livestock production and clean energy from “democratically controlled” wind, solar and geothermal.
In June the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia v. EPA, ruled that EPA has no right to force industries to collect CO2, or sequester it, an audience member commented; noting it has to be done through legislation.
“I think the legislation, and you can argue if it’s proper or not, (is) the carbon sequestration funds, the 45Q tax credit,” Hall said.
SOLUTIONS?
Ohrt said in August, he attended a weeklong county supervisors’ conference in Des Moines and said the Iowa State Association of Counties is now moving forward with a legislative priority to amend Iowa Code chapter 479B to prohibit the use of eminent domain by a carbon or other hazardous liquid pipeline company “that is not serving a public use or purpose,” he said.
“Your county boards through ISAC are fighting this,” he said.
“I just received a letter from ISAC on Monday. ISAC is going to be contracting with Iowa State University to do a study and analysis on affects on the soils and how it’s developed procedures and standards for this,” Orht said.
Further, in if the process moves forward, the pipeline company has to hire the inspector and the county will be a pass-through to approve it. He said he wants to hire the best possible inspector and one with no ties to the pipeline company.
Kane noted the Fayette County Supervisors “had agreed to send a letter of opposition for eminent domain” and rescinded the offer.
“A couple other farmers went in, must have had more clout than we did,” Kane said.
“They also said unless your land is impacted, your farm ground is impacted, you don’t matter,” said Fairbank Councilwoman Tamara Erickson, who also attended some supervisors meetings on the topic. “How many people live in Fairbank who are in Fayette County. Just because we don’t have farm ground — it’s real close to our county.”
“I’d like to see everybody calling the Fayette County Supervisors and telling them this is wrong,” Kane said.
Kane reiterated a past statement.
“They could give me a million dollars and I still wouldn’t do it. I live outside of Fairbank but Fairbank is still my hometown. I would not put Fairbank in that jeopardy because my kids went to Wapsie, my grandkids are going there.
“If these people are fighting the surveying, whoever needs help, we can call people and make a chain fence or whatever it takes. I hate to start going that direction but that’s probably what it’s going to take.
“We have to stick together. If they want us to sign the easements there, make sure there’s three or four or five people there when they show up. I have a feeling they don’t want to have to deal with more than one person,” Kane said.
The crowd applauded.