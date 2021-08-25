FAIRBANK — The City Hall here will host a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to respond to storm damage cleanup needs.
Fairbank City Council held an emergency meeting over the noon hour on Wednesday to coordinate a plan.
Jason Kayser, who serves on the Fairbank Fire/EMS told the Fairbank City Council a woman was hit by a falling limb during cleanup and had a loved one drive her to get evaluated for injuries.
“A limb fell on somebody, cleaning up, she didn’t want to come with us, her husband took her in,” Kayser said.
“I hope that’s the only one. I talked to a couple kids, I’m seeing some reckless stuff out there,” Kayser said.
A power line that goes to the Island Park from East Bentley Park was dipping into the Little Wapsipinicon River on Wednesday, which Kayser also reported.
“Along those lines, Greg Bryan and his business and the Schares cleaned up East Bentley, and they saw some people walking on the island — ugh. So I had Max go to the fire station, we roped that whole area off with caution tape. There’s limbs hanging, blowing in the wind,” Kayser said.
Public Works Director Dave Jergens indicated signage would be put up.
“Nobody needs to be in any of the parks,” Kayser said. “They’re cleaning up by Riverside and the Gazebo, not a lot of big mature trees. But Bentley and the Island — whoo,” Kayser said.
“Wire’s in the water so we roped that off, too. Laying in the river,” Kayser said.
“Safety standpoint, I recommend whoever does those parks that somebody’s in charge because there’s a lot of limbs hanging,” he said.
POWER
Jergens indicated most of the power — “90 percent” — was back on, during the 12:30 p.m. meeting.
Jergens said Fairbank received mutual aid from Cedar Falls, New Hampton and Traer, for instance, owing to nearby localities being busy. He said locals helped provide refreshments.
He left the meeting early to continue working at the electric utility.
Residents were being advised to call City Hall if experiencing outages.
Butler County REC supplies the Fairbank municipal utility according to Mayor Mike Harter. Butler REC had no customers out in Buchanan County listed on its website as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, but there were two out in Bremer County. Recent historical outage statistics were not immediately available by phone.
ACTION
“You as the mayor can authorize emergency responses of a limited nature that can’t be done by way of meeting but need to be done now, just by proclamation,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast told Mayor Mike Harter by phone. She said he could proclaim closure of the parks as well.
Prendergast said the city can direct a particular provider to do limited repairs.
“To be clear, the city will authorize a provider to remove trees of immediate danger to the public. It has to be immediate danger to public,” Prendergast said. “Then (there’s) going to be a second contract for what I call broad scope cleanup.”
CONTRACTORS
The council consensus of the three members present was to hire for assistance, as city staff was very busy. “It’s just going to take time,” Jergens said.
A couple of contractors attended the meeting.
Jeff Wilson, an arborist and owner of Wilson Custom Tree and Wood Products out of Cresco had been in Oelwein and Fairbank to assist with cleanup.
“I spent the last year down at the derecho in Cedar Rapids. Boomerang’s here and they were a big help in that. They have the resources, a big tub chipper,” Wilson said.
Wilson instructed the city to assess trees in city property — right of way and parks.
A representative of Boomerang Corp. of Hiawatha and Anamosa was on site to discuss their wood chipping service. He said staff would draw up a proposal contract for the Thursday meeting.
The council heard that FEMA typically wants things to be done quickly, and with lots of documentation.
The city was under advisement to keep spending to $50,000.
One of the two Boomerang reps indicated that $50,000 would be about 80 hours of chipping work.
Wilson, in his capacity as an arborist, arranged to ride around Fairbank with firefighter Jason Kayser in order to assess trees and mark them as needing to go or be trimmed.
Wilson indicated he would provide a detailed estimate to the city.
ST JOHN’S LUTHERAN
The Rev. Jacob Swenson of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 208 N. Fourth St. in Fairbank, said despite covers on the bell speakers intended to keep the rain out, the bell tower and radio booth below it sustained some water damage. He pointed to evidence of ceiling paint discoloration, paint chips hanging from the ceiling and littering the floor, and a continual dripping.
Glass from some storm windows blew in along with the rain. Swenson showed where it discolored the varnish on the end of one pew and strewed broken glass, nicking the wooden pews and damaging the cushions. Parishioners were shop-vacuuming the sanctuary on Wednesday. A few pew cushions were wet and were drying out.
Several residents were out cleaning up downed trees.
On North Fourth Street in the neighborhood near Woods Funeral Home, Kevin Kane climbed over a pile of downed trees with his chainsaw in hand, to chat with a reporter. He said 70 people helped clear trees Tuesday night, and commended the spirit of the community.