FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Police Department has submitted its report to the City Council ahead of Monday’s regular meeting.
LAST TWO WEEKS
Investigation continues after the department took a report in the last two weeks alleging a theft in the fourth degree, which Iowa Code defines as ranging in value from $300 to $750.
The department issued seven written warnings in this time period, such as for dark windows, excess speed and insurance matters.
YEAR-TO-DATE (since Jan. 1)
Complaints and affidavits: 19
Citation count: 24
Written warnings: 82
Accident reports via mobile system: 4
Arrest and incident reports, including federal: 21
— Contributed by Police Chief Dakota Drish, edited by Mira Schmitt-Cash
