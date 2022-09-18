FAIRBANK -- The City Council unanimously approved the wording after discussing the first draft of its backyard poultry ordinance on Monday, Sept. 12. The first reading of the ordinance is expected at the next regular meeting, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
Livestock can be in the city, per the draft ordinance, only if kept within the confines of the “backyard poultry” section, Chapter 55.20, or by written consent of the council.
It reads:
“It is unlawful for a person to keep livestock within the City except by written consent of the Council or except in accordance with Section 55.20 of this chapter.”
“It doesn’t look like it would come to us at all, it doesn’t say Council approval does it?” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods said after some discussion.
“Written consent of the council,” Clerk Brittany Fuller said, reading part of the “or” statement that appears to allow the council to grant exceptions to its ordinance.
“Would that give us some leeway if three or four neighbors showed up and were complaining against it, we could shut it down that way, couldn’t we?” Councilman Andrew Williams said.
“Mhm,” came the response.
“So that kind of takes care of that,” Williams said.
BACKYARD POULTRY
The “Backyard Poultry” section 55.20 states:
“Generally, poultry may be kept in the rear yard area of a dwelling located on a residential block in the city if the owner of such residence complies with:
•Poultry must always be kept in a coop and run that are "maintained in a rea

sonably clean, sound, safe and sanitary condition."
•The coop and run setbacks are 20 feet from any neighbor’s dwelling, no closer to the street on a side lot line than the house, for corner lots. The coop must be 4 feet from any side or rear property line.
•The poultry owner must live where the poultry is located.
“For purposes of this section, a ‘residential block’ means a city block in which at least half the structures are permanent residences.”
Poultry kept must be female, and they must total no more than four birds at a time.
The coop must accommodate the number of poultry, be structurally sound, and allow access for feeding and watering of poultry, cleaning, maintenance and repairs, and inspection by authorized city personnel.
“Construction of a poultry coop larger than 120 square feet … shall also require a building permit,” the draft ordinance says.
The poultry run is required and must be attached to the coop “so that poultry may always have free access” while also being “completely enclosed to prevent the escape of the poultry.”
Both must be sized to accepted animal husbandry standards for each bird kept.
A land use permit is required before licensing. A land use property sketch for poultry permits should include dimensions to adjacent homes and the side and rear yards of the subject property.
“We might have to do a land use permit, which would not have a fee associated with it, it would be part of the $25 chicken (fee),” Fuller said. “Unless they want something bigger, then there would be the building permit, which is the $25.”
In addition to a land use permit, a poultry license must be maintained for poultry to be kept. Poultry 4 months or older is required to be licensed annually by Jan. 1, per the draft ordinance. The poultry permit for up to four females would be $25 annually.
CITY RECOURSE
The city may attempt to correct violations under the nuisance ordinance, per the draft ordinance.
“Revocation of permit; enforcement; nuisance. Failure to maintain a poultry coop or poultry run in a reasonably clean, safe, sound, and sanitary condition or in compliance with the requirements of this division may result in suspension or revocation by the zoning
administrator of the land use permit after notice to the owner and after a reasonable opportunity for a hearing. Code enforcement officers of the city are authorized to enforce the requirements of this division.”
During council discussion of rights of neighbors, Clerk Brittany Fuller read the definition of a nuisance.
“Any violation of the terms of this chapter that constitutes a health hazard or that interferes with the use or enjoyment of neighboring property, is a nuisance and may be abated,” Fuller read.
Councilman Andrew Williams said, “They’re not going to crow because they’re going to be all females, they’re going to be 20 feet away from any other (dwelling), and they have to be kept clean because if it’s not clean, it falls under the nuisance and they’re going to lose them anyway.”
FINAL COMMENTS
The council is working on updating its code of ordinances as a group, and Fuller asked if they wanted to consider it separately.
Councilwoman Tamara Erickson said the draft poultry ordinance should “probably be made public at least once.”
“(City Attorney Heather Prendergast) highly suggested that you do all three readings when it comes to this one,” Fuller said.
“So do we need to make a motion at all on this one, or do — we’ll have the — ordinance for the next?” Ron Woods asked.
“If you want to make a motion that you’re good with this wording,” Fuller said.
“I’ll motion that,” Councilman Matt Coffin said. The wording was unanimously approved, on a 5-0 vote.