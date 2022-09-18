Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK -- The City Council unanimously approved the wording after discussing the first draft of its backyard poultry ordinance on Monday, Sept. 12. The first reading of the ordinance is expected at the next regular meeting, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

Livestock can be in the city, per the draft ordinance, only if kept within the confines of the “backyard poultry” section, Chapter 55.20, or by written consent of the council.

