FAIRBANK — At most, the city’s property tax rate will be 10.33, depending on how the City Council votes later this month.
The city will host a public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax rate at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28. From that point, the city could reduce the levy, but can’t increase it.
After adoption of the levy, the city will schedule a public hearing on a proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
The rate is expected to raise $424,841 for the city budget, which would be a 17.86% increase over the current year’s $360,999.
Major cost drivers facing the city is it may levy for the full amount of liability, property and self-insurance costs and other employee benefits, according to the public hearing notice.
The city’s tax base grew from $37,109,090 for the 2021 fiscal year to $41,126,802 for the 2022 fiscal year.
On Monday, Oelwein set its maximum rate at 16.54. Readlyn set its rate at 11.76.