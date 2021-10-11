FAIRBANK — Fairbank City Council directed the city clerk, at an Oct. 1 special meeting, to post and advertise for the public works director position, following accepting the resignation of the current director.
Council accepted a resignation letter dated Sept. 30 signed by Public Works Director Dave Jergens.
It reads:
“Please accept this as my two weeks’ notice for resignation. Thank you for the opportunity to work for the City of Fairbank.”
The council had met in closed session on Aug. 23 with Jergens under an open-meetings law exception for personnel matters as allowed when the individual requests a closed session. No action was taken in the 12-minute session, meeting minutes state.
The council appointed Jergens acting public works director on April 26 with a salary increase effective on June 1.
That followed the council’s termination of a prior public works director at a special closed session on Dec. 14, 2020.